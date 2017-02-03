Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(26 January – 01 February 2016)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in Jenin Refugee camp

10 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

Israeli forces conducted 74 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

43 civilians, including a child, were arrested in the West Bank.

6 of them were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

8 houses, 5 barns were demolished, rendering 62 persons, including 39 children, homeless in 2 Bedouin communities, east of Jerusalem.

Settlement activities continued in the West Bank.

Construction of new 3,000 settlement units was approved, and ‘Amouna outpost was evacuated in return.

300 olive trees were uprooted from the lands of Kharas village, west of Hebron.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

6 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were arrested at military checkpoints.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (26 January – 01 February 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in Jenin refugee camp, north of the West Bank. Ten civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank. the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed Mohammed Abu Khalifah (16) and wounded 4 others, including a child whose wound is serious and his brother. This happened when the Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp to carry out an arrest campaign. A number of gunmen and civilians confronted the Israeli forces who in response heavily opened fire at them, killing the child and wounding other civilians.

In addition to the above-mentioned wounded persons, on 26 January 2017, two civilians, including a child, were wounded in ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus, when the Israeli forces moved into the camp and a number of children and youngsters protested against them.

On 27 January 2017, 3 civilians, including a child, were wounded in Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin when Israeli forces moved into the camp and a number of children and youngsters protested against them.

On 30 January 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed at Jubarah Military checkpoint, south of Tulkarm, opened fire at Yahiya Sarhan (19) and wounded him to his right foot. Sarhan was in his workplace which is nearby the checkpoint.

In the Gaza Strip, in the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, on 31 Janaury 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off the north-western Gaza Strip shore heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats, but no casualties were reproted.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 74 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 43 Palestinian civilians, including a child. Six of them were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

In the context of house demolitions and notices, On 26 January 2017, Israeli forces demolished two Bedouin communities belonging to the family of ‘Arab al-Jahalin in al-‘Eizariyah village, east of Jerusalem. As a result, 8 houses and 5 barns were demolished, rendering 62 persons, including 39 children, homeless, in light of the cold winter weather.

On the same day, the Israeli Municipality in Jerusalem handed Nihad al-‘Ababsi a summons to appear before its court. al-‘Abbasi said that it was the third time he received a summons to appear before the Municipality Court to issue decisions concerning a 70-square-meter structure he added to his house established 17 years ago. He added that he made the house wider 2 years and a half ago to add a bedroom for his children.

Settlement activities and Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property:

On 26 Janaury 2017, Israeli forces uprooted 300 olive trees in Kharas village lands, west of Hebron. The 20-dunum land belongs to the heirs of Mousa Hamdan; around 200 members. They make their living from the olive corps. However, the Israeli authorities claimed that those trees were uprooted as the land is near the annexation wall in the area.

In the context of escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, on Tuesday, 31 January 2017, the Israeli government approved building 3,000 new settlement units on grounds of evacuating “‘Amouna” settlement outpost. This came upon a statement published by the office of the Israeli Defence Minister, Avigador Liberman, in coordination with the Israeli Prime Minister revealing the approval on new settlement units.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 26 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bil’in village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Mahmoud Abu Rahmah (44) and then confiscated his PC. It should be noted that Abu Rahma was released on Wednesday, 25 January 2017, after the Israeli forces arrested him 2 days ago on grounds of organizing a peaceful demonstration in Bab al-shams village, in protest against the bill to annex the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement to Israel.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Sameh al-Barghuthi (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. A number of youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at them in response. As a result, a 17-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the neck; and a 19-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the head. In the meantime, Israeli soldiers raided and searched several houses and then arrested Huthaifa Husam Abu Ne’ma (22) (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Maher Taher Salah (27) from Mo’tah Street and Wa’el Na’el Bashtawi (19) from Khelet al-Eman.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Hashimiyah village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Omer Nayef Mohammed Jarrar (27). At approximately 03:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed (40) and his brother Mohammed As’ad Abu Khalifah (41). At approximately 05:30, they withdrew taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They deployed in the streets amidst firing sound bombs and tear gas canisters in the streets claiming they were exposed to fire by anonymous persons. They also detained Hasan Samir Abu Haniya (22) and Zaid ‘Ali Abdul Hafeth ‘Edwan (23) for hours and released them later.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sharif Mohammed al-Barghuthi (25) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura and Beit Ummer village in Hebron and Hawarah village, south of Nablus.

Friday, 27 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces accompanied with military jeeps moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. A number of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at them in response. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, were hit with metal bullets. The wounded civilians were transferred to Martyr Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqah village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Yusuf Emtair Awlad Mohammed (55) and then arrested his son ‘Ali (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron, and stationed near Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque in the center of the village. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to the families of Saddam Mowafaq Talahmah (19) and ‘Ayed Jamal ‘Amr (20) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Ramez Shaher ‘Othman Salim (19), Saher Jawdat Majd Redwan (25), Walid ‘Anan Kayed Suwaidan (25) and Omer Mahmoud Omer Saleem (24).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Betunia and Shaqba villages, west of Ramallah; Sa’ir, Beit Oula and Taffouh villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 28 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Masha’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Osayed ‘Arafat al-Barghuthi (22) and Mohammed Husain al-Barghuthi (22) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Abuod village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sharif Mohammed Sharif Abu Husain (21) and then arrested him.

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Salfit, Hebron, Halhoul, al-Samou’i, al- al-Rihiya villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

Sunday, 29 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jawher Mount in the southern area in Hebron, and stationed in the vicinity of a house belonging to Khabri Zakariya Te’mah Maswadah (57). They raided and searched the house and locked his 8 family members in one room. They also brought the families of his 3 sons living next to him as they thoroughly searched the house. In the meantime, another Israeli force welded and closed a metalwork workshop belonging to the abovementioned civilian. Before the soldiers left the house, they handed Khabri a military decision draft to close the workshop until 09 April 2017. Khabri said to PCHR’s fieldworker that his house was raided 4 times at the end of the last year and during this year. He added that his metalwork workshop was raided and the contents that were estimated around NIS 50,000 were destroyed.

In the dawn, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child and wounded 4 others, including a child and his brother, when they moved to Jenin refugee camp to carry an arrest campaign. According to PCHR’s investigations and statements of eyewitnesses, at approximately 02:00, a group of Israeli undercover units dressed like Palestinian civilians and driving cars with Palestinian registration plates sneaked into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They stationed in al-Samran neighbourhood and the main square in the camp. After fiding out the car is travelled by Israelis, Palestinians gunmen opened fire at the car from a far distance. After that, large numbers of Israeli forces immediately raided the camp. A number of Palestinian youngsters then gathered and threw stones, Molotov cocktails and handmade bombs at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired live bullets at them in response. As a result, Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Khalifah (16) was hit with a bullet that entered his lower back and exited the abdomen. He was transferred to Dr Khalil Suleiman Hospital where he was announced dead. The shooting also caused the injury of 4 other civilians, including a child and his brother. The wounded civilians were transferred to the abovementioned hospital, where the Medical sources classified the child’s injury as serious. It should be mentioned that, the Israeli forces prevented Palestinian ambulances from approaching the wounded civilians until they withdrew at approximately 05:30, but no arrests were reported (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Awerta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses during which they wrote down information about the houses’ residents, their ID cards and cell phone numbers, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Betounia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Sa’ed ‘Oudah (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah. They raided and searched al-Noor Printing House belonging to Ibrahim Husain Khalid Mustafa (42). They destroyed all its contents and confiscated some of the devices. They also raided his house in Mazare’i al-Nubani village, north of Ramallah. Moreover, the Israeli forces orally notified Ibrahim to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service. At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, the Israeli forces stationed at Ofer checkpoint, west of Ramallah, arrested the abovementioned civilian while referring to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces stationed in Ofer Military Camp, west of Ramallah, arrested Shafiq Mohammed Shafiq al-Halabi (52) after they notified him by a telephone. They detained him pending further investigations for 4 days. They accused him of posing threat to the area as an Israeli officer told Shafiq’s wife. It should be noted that Shafiq al-Halabi is the father of Mohanned al-Halabi, who was killed in Jerusalem on 03 October 2015 under the pretext of carrying out a stab attack.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kuber, Abu Shkheidem and al-Mazra’ah al-Qabaliyah villages, northwest of Ramallah; Kafer Malik village, northeast of the city; Beit Ummer, al-Shayoukh and al-Tabaqah villages in Hebron.

Monday, 30 January 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Bayadah area and Bahar neighbourhood. They raided and searched a number of houses, some of their owners were identified as Sa’di ‘Ali Ekhlaeil, Bader Mohammed Ekhlaeil, Haitham Mahmoud Salibi, whose son Haitham (26) was arrested and Yusuf Bader Ekhlaeil (37), who received a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Budrus village, west of Ramllah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Yusuf Marar (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kherbet al-Hadidiyah in the northern valleys, east of Tubas. They raided and searched several tents and caves after which they arrested Sakher (25) and Mo’ath abdul Rahim Busahrat (30).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqah village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Maher Mohammed Abu ‘Atwan (55) and then arrested his son Mazen (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Rajem Abu Helal area, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Samir Abu Sharer (18) and arrested him. Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Abu al-Qamar Valley area, east of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Mohammed ‘Amr (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aranah village, north of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Wa’el ‘Azmi abu Hananah (22). At approximately 05:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli soldiers stationed at Jubarah checkpoint, south of Tulkarm, opened fire at Yahiya Omer ‘Ali Sarhan (19) from the city while he was at his workplace near the abovementioned checkpoint. Yahiya was transferred to Dr Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm to receive medical treatment. His medical condition was classified as moderate.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Salqa Valley, east of Deir al-Balah, arrested Khaled Faisal Abu Khamash (17) and Suleiman Mohammed Abu Khamash (18) from Deir al-Balah. The arrested civilians were attempting to sneak through the abovementioned border fence to Israel. After the Israeli forces questioned them, they were released on Tuesday, 31 January 2017, via Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Ezbet al-Tabib village, east of Qalqiliyah; Sa’ir, al-Shayoukh and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron; Kafer al-Deek and Bruqin villages, west of Salfit; ‘Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah and Um Safa village, north of the city.

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Hasan Sa’ed (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military jeeps moved into al-Zawiyah village, west of Salfit. They chased a civilian car amidst Israel shooting. They then arrested the driver namely Fathi Mahmoud Dawoud (28) from Qalqiliyah and confiscated his car.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun and Far’ata villages, east of Qalqiliyah; al-Thaheriyah, al-Shayoukh, Beit Ummer and al-Surra villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 01 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, southwest of Bethlehem, and stationed in al-Nashash area, south of the village. They raided and searched a car wash belonging to the prisoners Abdul Men’im and Darra Mohammed Salah. They welded it with oxygen. They also fixed a military decision to close the shop saying: “This place was closed down due to being involved in terrorist acts. The Israeli Defense forces will work against anyone, who poses threat to the lives of Israelis and Palestinians.” It should be noted that Israeli forces arrested the abovementioned brothers on 15 November 2016.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with an officer who introduced himself as “Na’im” moved into Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. They brought police dogs while raiding and searching a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Oudah Mohammed Mustafa Ghulami. An Israeli female officer thoroughly searched women as the officer was questioning Ghulami at his house. Following that, the Israeli forces raided and searched several houses belonging to Suleiman Hamdi Malitat (37), Mohammed ‘Emad al-Haj Mohammed (23), Loai Husni Mustafa Abu Hait (32), Ibrahim Mousa Nasasrah (29), Wasim Abdul Jabbar Khatatbah (32), Abdul Jalil Khatatbah (27), all of them were former prisoners. The Israeli forces took the abovementioned civilians to a house belonging to Reem Fares ‘Oudah near Beit Fureek Municipality. The officer questioned them about the festival of the former prisoner Wesam Malitat, who served 13 and half years in the Israeli jails. It should be noted that Wesam is Member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP). The detained civilians were released at approximately 04:00.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Oula village, west of Hebron, and stationed near the village mosque. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’ed Abdul ‘Afou al-‘Omlah (33). The soldiers handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Khelet al-‘Ein, al-Baten and Safa neighborhoods. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely Khetab Wahid Hamdi Abu Maria (14), Mohammed Moneer Redwan Quqas (37) and Ahmed Khader Abed Abu Maria (50). The soldiers also handed a summons to ‘Alaa’ Mousa Hasan Za’aqiq (27) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion’ settlement complex, south of Bethelehm.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Safarin village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Abdul Fattah Mohammed Abdul Fattah Zaidan (20).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Jabal Abu Romman in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zaidan Redwan Abu ‘Aishah (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to No’man Saleh Hamed (21) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Ethna and al-Samou’i villages in Hebron; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Balata refugee camp and al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on Friday, 27 January 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah and al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

