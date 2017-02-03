Posted on by martyrashrakat

There we go! The US blames Russia for the Ukronazi attack on the Donbass

What a total disaster! Trump might as well have kept Samantha Power at the UN.

I am rather disgusted.

The Saker

February 03, 2017

Reports are coming in of what appears to be a ballistic missile strike which hit the city center of Donetsk. Until now, only the western and northern suburbs of Donetsk had been affected by a massive barrage of artillery strikes (thousands of shells) fired by the Ukronazi forces. Multiple rocket launchers were also used. This time, however, the type of missile used as a tactical ballistic missile of the Tochka-U type shown here:

You can get all the technical details about this system right here, but all you need to know is that it’s range is over 70 miles and that it deliver a 500kg warhead. That’s right, 500kg of high-explosives with fragmentation filling. In a city center. Here is what the scene was after the strike: (no translation needed)

Other sources say that it was not a Tochka-U ballistic missile but a strike by a Uragan multiple-rocket launcher similar to this one:

In light of that kind of barbaric outrage committed in the middle of Europe, the United States could not remain silent and…

… immediately condemned Russia!

MILITARY ESCALATION IN EASTERN UKRAINE IN LAST DAYS OF JANUARY

Voiceover by Harold Hoover

The military conflict has dramatically escalated in the region of Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

On January 28th, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) and pro-Kiev paramilitary groups launched a large-scale offensive against forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). At the same time, the UAF delivered a high number of artillery strikes across the contact line with the DPR.

The main attack of Kiev forces took place south of Avdeevka near the DPR capital of Donetsk. Since then, heavy clashes between pro-Kiev units and DPR forces have been ongoing there.

Sides use various military equipment and artillery, including multiple rocket launcher systems. Heavy artillery shelling was reported along the whole DPR contact line.

On the morning of January 31st were reports that the situation became “quiet”, but then the Kiev side resumed military actions against DPR, launching an advance near Kominternovo. Sporadic clashes were reported near Niznee Lozovoe and Aleksandrovka.

However, all Kiev attempts to develop an advance in Donbass resulted in disaster because of a low level of military planning which is common for the US command staff.

Pro-DPR sources claim that up to 100 or more members of the UAF and pro-Kiev paramilitary groups were killed during the clashes. According to information obtained by SF, 24 fighters of the Kiev forces lost their lives and over 60 were injured during the first 3 days of the escalation.

