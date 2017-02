Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 04, 2017

This is the full version (parts 1-5 all in one video) of ‘The Necessary Option – Hezbollah in Syria’, a documentary film that aired in early 2016 on the pan-Arab Mayadeen TV. The film explores the possible reasons and factors that moved the Lebanese group Hezbollah to intervene in the ongoing war in Syria.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Hezbollah, ISIL, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Syrian Army, Takfiris, USA, Wahabism At Work, War on Syria