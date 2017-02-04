S A A Continues Intensive Operations against ISIS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

PROVINCES- The Army and Armed Forces units continued on Friday their intensive operations in the eastern countryside of Homs in the direction of al-Mahr oil field, al-Bida al-Sharqia village and Hayan gas plant in the northwest countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra) city, SANA reported.

According to SANA reporter in Homs ISIS terrorist organization burned Hayan gas plant before its terrorists fled towards the area of the oil wells and gas fields, where smoke and flames were seen from long distances in the desert.

The reporter added that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, carried out intensive operations on ISIS sites in the direction of Hayan gas plant and al-Mahr oil field, killing a number of ISIS terrorists, injuring others and destroying a number of their vehicles in the hills surrounding the field.

The reporter noted that the ground operations of the army units and the supporting forces coincided with airstrikes of the Syrian Air Force on the convoys of vehicles and gatherings for ISIS in the area of oil wells and gas fields in the northwest of Tadmur(Palmyra), killing scores of ISIS terrorists.

The reporter pointed out that the airstrikes also targeted ISIS supply routes in the direction of Aqirbat village in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh, destroying a number of vehicles equipped with machineguns.

Deir Ezzor

The Syrian Air Force lunched airstrikes on the sites and movements of ISIS terrorist organization in the area surrounding Deir Ezzor city.

A military source told SANA that the Syrian airstrikes concentrated on Talit al-Khanzir, al-Ma’amel ( factories) area and Tharda crossroad in Deir Ezzor,

inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment, including destroying a bobby-trapped vehicle on al-Syasia Bridge.

The source added that army units continued advancing in the graveyards area and cut off ISIS supply routes from the direction of al-Difa’a Camp.

On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army advanced in the area of western Deir ez-Zor, aiming to knock out mercenary-terrorists of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL). Syrian troops succeeded to capture a factory and were able to liberate the local airport from the militants. However, some of the roads are still infested by armed criminals, whose hours are counted.

By Leith Fadel –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a necessary counter-offensive agianst the Islamic State (ISIS) forces near the Al-Sin Airbase in east Damascus on Thursday, attacking the Battalion 559 Base from two different flanks.

Led by the Qalamoun Shield of the 3rd Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to recapture the Al-Safa Rest Station from the Islamic State forces, killing and wounding tens of terrorists in the process of this advance.

Following the liberation of the Al-Safa Station, the Syrian Arab Army stormed several sites around the Al-Safa Peak, destroying at least 5 vehicles that belonged to the Islamic State, including 2 Of the terrorist group’a tanks.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army is now advancing north of the Al-Sin Airbase, while another unit pushes east to force the Islamic State militants to abandon this area.

