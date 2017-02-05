Syria and the performance of the allies Putin & Lavrov – Al Khamenei & Rouhani سورية وأداء الحلفاء بوتين ولافروف الخامنئي وروحاني

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syria and the performance of the allies

Putin & Lavrov – Al Khamenei & Rouhani

Written by Nasser Kandil,

During the past days we witnessed positions that raised debate about the situation in Syria; these positions were issued by the most prominent allies of Syria internationally and regionally Russia and Iran. That led to confusion about the image of these two allies in the eyes of the Syrians in particular and the Arabs in general, and the people who observe and see what the Syrians and their allies say about the differences between the treatment of an ally to an ally and the treatment of the colonial to the subordinate. Some echoes of these questions and suggestions have reached the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from malicious sites by some of the opponents, which likened the draft of the suggested Russian constitution for Syria to the constitution that was formed by the representative of the US occupation Paul Bremer for Iraq. So this has obliged the Minister Lavrov and his spokesman Maria Zkharova to clarify.

At previous time the Russians talked about a draft of a federal constitution for Syria, and they were trying to open paths in front of the Kurdish groups, however at similar time the Iranians talked about a draft of a new constitution and constitutional reforms for Syria, and about sharing the powers of the president and the government, they were trying to form opposition platform that is similar to Cairo’s platform and Moscow’s platform. In the past days, in addition to the talk about the draft of the Russian constitution for Syria was the speech of the Minister Lavrov which we discussed here in this corner in which he said that without the intervention of Moscow, Damascus was about to fall within two or three weeks at the hands of the terrorism, and yesterday the Iranian President Al Sheikh Hassan Rouhani has said that without the intervention of Iran Damascus and Baghdad were about to be governments for the terrorists.

The debate about the Russian and the Iranian positions is divided between two extremisms, each one of them belongs to misapprehension and misconception. The first extremism is the talk about the Russian and the Iranian interests that put the two allied countries at the level of any countries that have interests that do not behave at the basis of the alliance and the diligence, but at the basis of the convergence of the spirit of tyranny and guardianship according to what they have presented to Syria and consider it a justification to practice this guardianship. The second extremism is a speech of denial that is similar to the error committed by the Iranian and the Russian speech by saying that without Syria, Iran and Russia were about to fall and there is no favor for each one of them in the victories of Syria.

What must be noticed by all the allies; the Russian, the Iranian, and the Syrian and others of those who confronted the US arrogance and its project of hegemony is that the war is not over yet and it still has rounds, and it is not possible for a declining alliance that fights on counting gains to win, so all these lapses must be discusses as lapses, starting from that the speech which expresses deeply the position of Russia is the speech of the President Putin as a leader and politics-maker, he said that Russia has fought with Syria in defense of Moscow, at a ceremony in Kremlin he said that “ the terrorists in Syria do not hide their expansion plans” calling his forces to be ready for the appropriate response to the threats, indicating to the permanent seek of Moscow to solve the crisis in Syria through the political and the diplomatic ways. He indicated as well that the terrorists in Syria describe frankly Russia as an enemy and they do not hide their expansion plans, pointing out that the Russian forces in Syria are defending the national interests of Russia, he estimated highly the work of the Russian armed forces in Syria considering that “the war skill of the Russian army is improving now due to the military process in Syria” he added “ Through their fighting in this Middle Eastern county, our soldiers and officers protect the interests of the Russian Federation and eliminating the militants who call directly our home as an enemy, did not hide their expansion plans on the Russian territories and the Commonwealth of independent States. The Iranian leader and the Supreme Leader of Iran Al Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in similar speech in the funeral of Iranian soldiers and officers who were killed in Syria “if we did not fight in Syria, we would fight the terrorism and the strife in Tehran, Fares, and Khorasan”.

The speech of the President Putin and Al Sayyed Khamenei is based on the depth of the strategy and estimating the mutual contribution of the allies in protecting each other’s security. The speech of Lavrov and Rouhani is the speech of the politician who has to show the strength of the country which he represented and its status as a prelude for the international and regional negotiation. Noting that the security of the Mediterranean which Syria represents an important element in it, and on which the security of the West depends was about to change radically without the Russian and the Iranian roles, but the blame here is that the goal can be reached with expressions that do not affect or hurt the national dignity of the Syrians by showing that their role as people, army and president a secondary role in achieving the victory on the terrorism, while it is a constituent role which without it there is no value neither for the Russian support nor for the Iranian support, which without the people, the army , and the president in Syria they were as the blind US force in Iraq at the phase of the occupation or the failed US force in Raqqa due to the absence of the active ground force which is able to fill the gaps caused by the aerial bombardment in the ranks of the terrorist enemy. The effect of the show which is needed by the major countries internationally and regionally in their maneuvers would not have been underestimated if it had said that without the steadfastness of the people and the army in addition to the two allies in Syria and their support and solidarity, Damascus was about to fall and to be ruled by the terrorists.

In the issue of the constitution and the Russian draft, the followers of the politics sideline know that there is Russian plan that is similar to Astana plan, which many people talked about its failure while it succeeds in igniting a termination and extermination war between the armed groups and Al-Nusra front, as the draft of the constitution which neutralized the right of the President of standing as a candidate, and has ignored his powers in leading the armed forces and his right to be a candidate for two new terms each one of seven years, it has collected what is said by every opponent faction regarding the other terms and has made out of its incoherent constitution and presented it to be debated upon by everyone, self-rule for the Kurds and positions that depends on sects except the non –sectarian presidencies, no constitution that based on law, Syria will be entitled the Syrian Republic, no expanded decentralization, two election associations one is national and the other for the areas, ignored the circulation just from the Syrian state, and the final word will be for the referendum, but what is related to the President which is the strategic value of the constitution will be out of circulation after transferring all the powers related to the administrative and the economic affairs to the Council of Ministry. Once again we say that Russia was not in need to submit a draft under its name, it is enough to gather popular opponents and assuming someone of them to submit the draft under Russian encouragement and sponsorship and to assign a secretariat from the participants to formulate a draft from the discussions under Russian implicit supervision to have the same draft under the name of Moscow Dialogues’ draft without raising what provoked murmurs to the extent of accusing Russia of guardianship.

Deeply, neither Russia nor Iran are countries that have interests in the opportunistic sense, as Syria not so for sure, each of the allies has in its records dozens of evidences of what it received to sell its alliance in prices that surpass the direct interests which it will gain from its sticking to that alliance, but Russia, Syria, and Iran have deep mutual strategic interests that based on opposing the US hegemony and countering the terrorism in the concepts of the national security and the national dignity and the sovereignty. Everything experienced by the past years is enough to say that what drives the allies is the deep strategic interests not the direct superficial interests which usually arise between the colonizer and the guardian on one hand and the subordinate on the other hand as the case with America and its allies, where no one can find a justification that is related to the deep interests and the national security for a country such as France or Saudi Arabia with America.

Neither Russia nor Iran can, knowing that they surely do not want to manipulate with the fate of Syria as some people who talk about buying and selling and transactions that they fear. There were gaps in the performance that require the review and the attention, because the condition of the power and the cohesion of the allies is their penetrating into the popular conscience, it basis is the feeling of the national pride. It is enough to say what was said by Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah after the victory of Aleppo where the resistance has a big contribution in its achievement “ the Syrian people, their leadership, and their army are those who have taken the decision of the confrontation, their steadfastness is the basis for achieving the victory of Aleppo, while the role of the allies was a complementary, integrated, and a supportive factor”, pointing out that “the Syrians are making the future of their country and the entire region”.

The speech of the leaders is different from the non-politicians to which we aspire to that it will be at the level of the speech of the leaders, because we trust those by whom this speech is issued and the size of their experience, their status, responsibilities, and their awareness of the accuracy of what we experience as circumstances and pitfalls and who ambushes us at every crossroads and stop.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يناير 30, 2017

– شهدنا خلال الأيام الماضية مواقف أثارت جدلاً حول الوضع في سورية صادرة عن حليفين هما الأبرز دولياً وإقليمياً لسورية، روسيا وإيران، ما أثار تشوشاً حول صورة هذين الحليفين في عيون السوريين خصوصاً والعرب عموماً، والشعوب التي تراقب وتنظر إلى ما يقوله السوريون وحلفاؤهم عن الفوارق بين معاملة الحليف للحليف، ومعاملة المستعمر للتابع، وقد وصلت بعض أصداء هذه التساؤلات والتلميحات إلى أذان وزير الخارجية الروسية سيرغي لافروف من مواقع خبيثة لبعض المعارضين شبّهت مشروع الدستور الروسي المقترح لسورية بالدستور الذي وضعه ممثل الاحتلال الأميركي بول بريمر للعراق، ما اضطر الوزير لافروف والمتحدثة باسمه ماريا زاخاروفا للتوضيح.

– في مرة سابقة تحدّث الروس عن مشروع دستور فدرالي لسورية، وكانوا يحاولون فتح القنوات على الجماعات الكردية. وفي مرة مشابهة تحدّث الإيرانيون عن مشروع دستور جديد وإصلاحات دستورية لسورية وتقاسم صلاحيات الرئيس والحكومة. وكانوا يسعون لتشكيل منصة معارضة شبيهة بمنصة القاهرة ومنصة موسكو. وفي الأيام الماضية كانت إضافة للحديث عن مشروع الدستور الروسي لسورية، كلام للوزير لافروف ناقشناه هنا في هذه الزاوية يقول فيه إنه لولا تدخل موسكو لسقطت دمشق خلال أسبوعين أو ثلاثة بيد الإرهاب، وأمس كلام للرئيس الإيراني الشيخ حسن روحاني يقول فيه، لو لم تتدخل إيران لكانت في دمشق وبغداد اليوم حكومات للإرهابيين.

– ينقسم النقاش حول المواقف الروسية والإيرانية بين تطرفين ينتسب كل منهما لخطأ في التفكير والتحليل. التطرف الأول الحديث عن أطماع روسية وإيرانية تضع البلدين الحليفين في مصاف أي دول ذات مصالح لا تتصرّف بخلفية التحالف والحرص، بل بخلفية تقارب روح التسلّط والوصاية بالاستناد إلى ما قدّمته لسورية وتعتبره مبرراً لممارسة هذه الوصاية. والتطرف الثاني هو في خطاب إنكار مشابه للخطأ المرتكب في الكلام الإيراني والروسي، عبر القول إنه لولا سورية لكانت إيران وروسيا سقطتا، وإن لا جميل لأي منهما في انتصارات سورية.

– الذي يجب الانتباه إليه لدى الحلفاء جميعاً، الروسي والإيراني والسوري وسواهم، من الذين خرجوا يواجهون الغطرسة الأميركية ومشروعها للهيمنة، هو أن الحرب لم تنته ولم يزل أمامها أشواط، لا يمكن الفوز بها بحلف متخلخل، يتقاتل على ترصيد المكاسب، ولذلك تجب مناقشة كل هذه الهفوات بحجمها كهفوات، منطلقين من أن الكلام الذي يعبر بعمق عن موقف روسيا هو كلام الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين كزعيم صانع للسياسة، قال إن روسيا قاتلت مع سورية دفاعاً عن موسكو، وخلال كلمة له في احتفال اُقيم في الكرملين، قال بوتين «إن الإرهابيين في سورية لا يخفون خططهم التوسعية»، داعياً قواته الى ان تكون جاهزة للردّ المناسب على التهديدات، مشيراً الى سعي موسكو الدائم لحل الأزمة في سورية بالطرق السياسية والدبلوماسية. وأشار الرئيس الروسي إلى أن الإرهابيين في سورية يصفون روسيا صراحة بالعدو ولا يخفون خططهم التوسعية، لافتاً إلى أن القوات الروسية تدافع في سورية عن مصالح روسيا الوطنية. وثمّن بوتين عالياً عمل القوات المسلحة الروسية في سورية معتبراً «أن المهارة الحربية للجيش الروسي تزداد تحسناً الآن وبفضل العملية العسكرية في سورية»، مضيفاً «فبقتالهم في هذا البلد الشرق أوسطي يحمي جنودنا وضباطنا مصالح الاتحاد الروسي ويقضون على المسلحين الذين يسمون وطننا مباشرة عدواً، ولا يخفون خططهم التوسعية بما فيه على الأراضي الروسية ورابطة الدول المستقلة».

– وفي كلام مشابه للزعيم الإيراني ومرشد الجمهورية السيد علي خامنئي يقول في تشييع ضباط وجنود من الإيرانيين الذين سقطوا في سورية «لو لم نقاتل في سورية، لكان علينا أن نقاتل الإرهاب والفتنة في طهران وفارس وخراسان».

– كلام الرئيس بوتين والسيد الخامنئي مبني على عمق الاستراتيجية وتقدير الإسهام المتبادل للحلفاء في حماية أحدهما أمن الآخر. وكلام لافروف وروحاني كلام السياسي الذي عليه تظهير قوة الدولة التي يمثلها ومكانتها تمهيداً لموائد التفاوض، الدولية والإقليمية، بالإشارة إلى أن أمن المتوسط الذي تمثل سورية حلقة هامة فيه ويتوقف عليه أمن الغرب كله كان ليختلف جذرياً لولا الدورين الروسي والإيراني، لكن المأخذ هنا هو على كون الهدف قابل للبلوغ بتعابير لا تمسّ ولا تجرح الكرامة الوطنية للسوريين بتصوير دورهم شعباً وجيشاً ورئيساً ثانويا في تحقيق النصر على الإرهاب، بينما هو دور تأسيسي ما كان بدونه ليكون قيمة للدعم الروسي ولا للدعم الإيراني، اللذين كان ليصيرا بلا الشعب والجيش والرئيس في سورية، كما القوة الأميركية العمياء في العراق زمن الاحتلال أو القوة الأميركية الفاشلة في الرقة بسبب غياب القوة البرية الفاعلة والقادرة على ملء الفراغات التي يحدثها القصف الجوي في صفوف العدو الإرهابي، وما كان لينتقص من مفعول الاستعراض الذي تحتاجه الدول العظمى دولياً وإقليمياً في مناوراتها، لو قيل لولا صمود الشعب والجيش الحليفين في سورية ومساندتنا ودعمنا لسقطت دمشق وحكمها الإرهابيون.

– في قضية الدستور والمسودة الروسية يعرف المتابعون لكواليس السياسة أن هناك خطة روسية تشبه خطة أستانة، التي تحدّث كثيرون عن فشلها، بينما ها هي تنجح بإشعال حرب تصفية وإبادة بين الجماعات المسلحة وجبهة النصرة، ومثلها مسودة الدستور التي حيّدت حق الرئيس بالترشح وتجاهلته ومثله تجاهلت صلاحياته بقيادة القوات المسلحة وحقه بالترشح لولايتين جديدتين، كل ولاية من سبع سنوات، وجمعت كل ما يقوله كل فصيل معارض في البنود الأخرى وجعات منها دستوراً غير متماسك ووضعته في النقاش، ليناقش الجميع الجميع. حكم ذاتي للأكراد ومناصب تراعي الطوائف ما دون الرئاسات اللاطائفية، ولا دستور يستند إلى الشريعة واسم سورية الجمهورية السورية، ولامركزية موسّعة وجمعيتان انتخابيتان واحدة وطنية وأخرى للمناطق، وتركت التداول وسيكون مثله من الدولة السورية، وكلمة الفصل للاستفتاء، لكن يكون ما يتصل بالرئيس وهو القيمة الاستراتيجية للدستور قد بقي خارج التداول، بعدما نقلت كل الصلاحيات المتصلة بالشؤون الإدارية والاقتصادية إلى مجلس الوزراء. ومرة أخرى نقول لم تكن روسيا مضطرة لتقديم مسودة باسمها، فيكفي جمع معارضين يتداولون وتولي أحدهم تقديم مسودة بتشجيع ورعاية روسيتين، وتكليف أمانة سر من المشاركين بصياغة مسودة من المناقشات بإشراف ضمني روسي لتخرج المسودة ذاتها باسم مسودة حوارات موسكو من دون أن تثير ما أثارت من لغط وتنثر غباراً يصل حد الاتهام لروسيا بالوصاية.

– في العمق ليست روسيا ولا إيران دول مصالح بالمعنى الانتهازي، كما سورية ليست كذلك بالتأكيد، وكل من الحلفاء في سجله عشرات الشواهد على ما تلقاه من عروض ليبيع حلفه بالآخر، بأسعار تفيض المصالح المباشرة التي سيجنيها من تمسكه بهذا الحلف، لكن لروسيا وسورية وإيران مصالح استراتيجية عميقة متبادلة تقوم على مناوأة الهيمنة الأميركية والتصدي للإرهاب، بمفاهيم الأمن القومي والكرامة الوطنية والسيادة. وكل ما شهدته السنوات الماضية كافٍ ليقول إن ما يحرك الحلفاء هو المصالح الاستراتيجية العميقة وليست المصالح السطحية المباشرة التي تنشأ عادة بين المستعمر والوصي من جهة والتابع من جهة أخرى بمثل حال اميركا وحلفائها، حيث لا يمكن لأحد العثور على مبرر يتصل بالمصالح العميقة وبالأمن القومي لدولة مثل فرنسا أو السعودية مع أميركا.

– ليس بيد روسيا ولا بيد إيران، لو أرادتا، وهما لا تريدان أصلاً، التلاعب بمصير سورية، كي يتحدث البعض عن بيع وشراء وصفقات يخشاها. فما جرى هو ثغرات في الأداء تستوجب المراجعة والانتباه، وشرط قوة وتماسك التحالفات دخولها في الوجدان الشعبي، وأساسه الشعور بالعزة الوطنية، ويكفي لقول ما يجب قوله استعادة ما قاله السيد حسن نصرالله بعد نصر حلب الذي كان للمقاومة إسهام كبير في تحقيقه، «إن الشعب السوري وقيادته وجيشه هم مَن أخذوا قرار المواجهة، وصمودهم هو الأساس في تحقيق نصر حلب، وإن دور الحلفاء عامل مكمّل ومتمّم ومساعد»، لافتاً إلى أن «السوريين يصنعون مستقبل بلدهم والمنطقة كلها».

– كلام الزعماء غير كلام السياسيين الذي نتطلع إليه بمستوى كلام الزعماء، لثقتنا بمن يصدر عنهم وحجم خبرتهم ومكانتهم ومسؤولياتهم وإدراكهم دقة ما نعبر من ظروف ومطبات ومَن يتربص بنا عند كل مفترق ومحطة.



