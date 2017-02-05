Has Trump – Who Ran On an Anti-War Platform – Already Sold Out to the Warmongers … Or Is He Just Playing Unpredictable Madman to Gain Negotiating Leverage?

by

Conservative Patrick Buchanan – who endorsed Trump for president – writes:

High among the reasons that many supported Trump was his understanding that George W. Bush blundered horribly in launching an unprovoked and unnecessary war on Iraq.

***

Unlike the other candidates, Trump seemed to recognize this.

Trump’s anti-war, anti-interventionist statements appealed to many Americans. Indeed, quite a few Sanders supporters switched to Trump (or stayed home on election day) because of Trump’s anti-war promises … and Clinton’s record as a warmonger.

Buchanan expresses disappointment that Trump is already saber-rattling:

It was thought he would disengage us from these wars, not rattle a saber at an Iran that is three times the size of Iraq and has as its primary weapons supplier and partner Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Former long-time Congressman Ron Paul notes that Trump has already engaged in bombings in Yemen:

Andrew Spannaus notes:

The early Trump administration has sent mixed signals regarding relations with Russia. Trump’s initial comments indicated that the U.S. would seek a diplomatic deal to reduce tensions around Ukraine, including by potentially recognizing the pro-Russian referendum in Crimea, in exchange for a broader deal with Russia involving cooperation against terrorism or nuclear arms reduction. However, Trump’s United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Thursday vowed to continue sanctions against Russia until it surrendered Crimea.



Brandon Turbeville says, “The new boss is now starting to look extremely similar to the old boss.” Turbeville also points out that Trump appears to be mucking about in Syria.

And since Trump took the helm, war with China is looking increasingly likely.

So it’s starting to look like – despite his promises of being an anti-war non-interventionist – Trump will be a warmonger.

I hope I’m wrong … and that Trump is just playing the unpredictable madman to gain negotiating leverage with foreign powers