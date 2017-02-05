Is Haifa Nuclear Bomb has become True? هل باتت نظرية قنبلة حيفا النووية أمرا واقعا؟

Related
- Ynetnews News – Nasrallah: Ammonia plant in Haifa is my atomic bomb
- Hezbollah’s ‘Nuclear Bomb’: We Can Kill Tens of Thousands of Israelis
- Ben-Eliezer: Haifa refinery was a ‘ticking nuclear time bomb’ – Haaretz
- Iran: ‘Islamic Republic Will Turn Tel Aviv and Haifa into Dust’
- Nasrallah: Haifa Ammonia Plant Is Lebanon’s ‘Nuclear Bomb’
- Nasrallah threatens ‘nuclear attack’ on Haifa ammonia tank
- Hezbollah Claims a ‘Nuclear Option’ in Tense Standoff with Israel
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Gaza, Lebanon, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Protective Edge, Settlements and settlers, Trump, USA, WMD
Reblogged this on penelopap.