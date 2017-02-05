Posted on by michaellee2009

Your Tax Dollars Hard at Work: US-Armed ‘Moderate’ Syrian Rebels Join Al-Qaeda’s ‘Bin Laden Front’

What do you want from your government? Probably most Americans would like their government to build roads and subsidize school lunches for children living in poverty.

But what about giving weapons to unvetted lunatics in faraway lands, who then proceed to join a terrorist coalition called “Bin Laden Front”? Of course. Everyone knows that this was the motivating factor when the Founding Fathers created our republic.

While Russia is using a great deal of political capital to essentially force a peaceful settlement in Syria, the U.S. is still busy arming pyschos who then immediately join Al-Qaeda’s ranks.

As Alternet reports:

So-called moderate rebels in Syria that have been vetted and previously armed by the U.S. government and its allies have officially partnered with al-Qaeda’s rebranded local affiliate in a new organization called Tahrir al-Sham. Among the umbrella group’s members is the Bin Laden Front—named for Osama bin Laden, the late jihadist financier who oversaw the 9/11 attacks. The Bin Laden Front is among the smaller fighting bands that helped comprise Jabhat al-Nusra, perhaps the most powerful rebel force on the ground in Syria. A Back-Up Place To Live: Panama Jabhat Fatah al-Sham announced this week that it was merging with four rebel factions: Nour al-Din al-Zinki, Liwa al-Haq, the Jabhat Ansar al-Din, and Jaish al-Sunna. Nour al-Din al-Zinki has long been described as a major “moderate” rebel group. It was approved by the CIA and received TOW anti-tank missiles from the U.S. Al-Zinki entered the public spotlight in July for releasing a video in which it beheaded a teenager with a knife. The new alliance, which is led by former heads of extremist militias Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and Ahrar al-Sham, calls itself Tahrir al-Sham (Arabic for “liberation of Syria”).

Nothing new or even remotely surprising about this turn of events, of course. We can cite a dozen similar stories, going back since the start of the conflict. For example, in 2015 it was revealed that

Pentagon-trained rebels in Syria are reported to have betrayed their American backers and handed their weapons over to al-Qaeda in Syria immediately after re-entering the country. Fighters with Division 30, the “moderate” rebel division favoured by the United States, surrendered to the al-Qaeda-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, a

When does a string of identical, unfortunate oversights become indicative of set policy? Curious minds want to know

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity