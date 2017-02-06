Posted on by michaellee2009

Americans: The World’s Most Over-Entertained, Uninformed Know-Nothings

by Stephen Lendman

What more appropriate topic than on Super Bowl Sunday. The National Retail Federation estimates around 189 million Americans tuning in, myself not among them.

On Monday, they’ll know all about “the game,” nothing about the major issues of our time, hugely affecting their lives, welfare and futures.

It’s why America gets away with murder on an unimaginable scale time and again, permanently at war at home and abroad, humanity’s survival endangered by its recklessness.

Too few Americans understand, more focused on who wins “the game,” mindless about what matters most – kept uninformed by over-entertainment and major media fake news.

It’s a deplorable situation, perhaps incurable, given how the American way is drummed into the minds of the public constantly, manipulating people to accept groupthink.

It’s a deep state conspiracy. Rational thinking doesn’t have a chance against dark forces, shutting out what’s most important to know, media scoundrels in cahoots with powerful interests, keeping the public uninformed, misinformed, in the dark, brainwashed to accept fake news as real.

Pro-Hillary dark forces are allied against Trump, manipulating protests, challenging his policies. Crowds comprised of enlisted agitators and other elements show up when he speaks in public, outside the Super Bowl on Sunday, even at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home where he’s spending the weekend.

On Saturday evening, large numbers headed toward what he calls his second home, calling for his removal from office, chanting “(h)ey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Heavy security kept crowds at a safe distance from Trump’s estate, preventing unacceptable incidents from occurring.

Most disturbing are protests against the wrong things. The problem in America isn’t Trump. It’s longstanding US policy.

Privileged interests are served at the expense of most others. Permanent wars on humanity rage at home and abroad, nonbelievers cracked down hard, things headed toward full-blown tyranny if not curbed.

It’s likely another major false flag attack away, most people willing to accept loss of freedom for greater safety, not realizing they’ll lose both.

People nationwide should be protesting on these and related vital issues – not against a president in office 16 days as this is written, even though some of what he’s done warrants criticism.

Where were crowds when Obama was terror-bombing seven countries? Why didn’t they demand his arrest and prosecution for high crimes?

Why weren’t they furious about America transformed into a banana republic, half the nation’s households impoverished or bordering it, mass unemployment and underemployment harming many millions, the nation’s resources handed to Wall Street, war profiteers and other corporate favorites?

As long as protests are directed against Trump and not the way the nation is run by powerful interests, they’ll continue having things their way at the public’s expense – a slippery slope to dystopian hell.

