George Soros arrest on the table? ~ Hungarian Foreign Minister: “Soros-funded NGOs aiming to bring down our govt”

Hungary has had enough. The nation’s government has declared a battle against organizations funded by George Soros, calling for transparency within foreign-backed NGOs operating in the country. The move has already been condemned by Brussels, but Budapest has long refused to tow the EU line – on refugees, ties with Russia, and other issues. Can Hungary continue to put its own interests above those proclaimed to be common European interests? We ask Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó. (A RussiaToday interview by Sophie Shevardnadze).

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Color Revolutions, Hungary, NGOs, Soros, USA