Syrian Army continues intensive succesful operations against Daesh/Nusra in Homs and Deir Ezzor [Dayr el-Zor], over 32 towns and farms in Aleppo countryside liberated, strategic junction in Palmyra countryside under SAA control

The Syrian Arab army continues advancing in the eastern countryside of Homs, establishing control over more areas

(5/2/2017) ~ The Army and Armed Forces units carried out intensive operations targeting ISIS in Homs and Deir Ezzor, establishing control over new areas.

Homs

The army units expanded their control along the axis of al-Baiarat area in the framework of the continued military operations against ISIS terrorist organization in the eastern countryside of Homs.

SANA reporter said that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, carried out a swift operation in which they assumed control of the villages of al-Beida al-Sharqiyeh and al-Beida al-Gharbiyeh to the east of the 4th Station in the direction of al-Baiarat.

The reporter added that the operation resulted in eliminating the last gathering of ISIS remaining the area and destroying a number of vehicles, while tens of ISIS terrorists fled away towards al-Badia (desert).

The reporter noted that army units also killed a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their vehicles in the direction of al-Mahr oil field in the northwestern countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra).

Deir Ezzor

A unit of the Syrian army targeted ISIS terrorists in al-Makabbat area, south of Deir Ezzor city, with a rocket fire, killing many of them and destroying a vehicle equipped with a heavy gun machine.

The Syrian army establishes control over new areas in Damascus Countrsyside

(4/2/2017) ~ The army units established control over the Third Battalion and al-Kassarart al-Sharqiyeh and al-Kassarat al-Gharbiyeh to the south and east of al-Seen airport in Damascus Countryside, according to a military source.

Earlier on the day, the source said an army unit, in cooperation with the suporting forces, established full control over a number of positions, among them Mansour 1 and 2, and inflicted heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists, destroying 6 of their vehicles, some equipped with heavy machineguns, in al-Emarati Farm, east of al-Seen Airport.

The source added that the army operations in those areas ended up with the killing of a number of ISIS terrorists and destroying a tank, an armored vehicle and 4 vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns.

Homs

Army units destroyed command centers and ammunition depots for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Deir Foul, Kfarlaha, Tal Dahab and Tal Dao in Homs countryside, killing all the terrorists there.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, in cooperation with backing forces, advanced in the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city and continued their military operations against ISIS.

SANA reporter said that the army established full control over strategic hills in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor and cut the ISIS rout supplies from the direction of al-Thardah front towards the axes of the Defense Camp.

The source added that the army inflicted heavy loses upon the ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment.

Another army unit destroyed two ISIS vehicles and eliminated all members of an armed terrorist group in the surroundings of al-Jafra village in the eastern countryside of the province.

The Syrian Army continues intensive operations against ISIS in Homs and Deir Ezzor

(3/2/2017) ~ The Army and Armed Forces units continued on Friday their intensive operations in the eastern countryside of Homs in the direction of al-Mahr oil field, al-Bida al-Sharqia village and Hayan gas plant in the northwest countryside of Tadmur (Palmyra) city.

SANA reporter in Homs said that ISIS terrorist organization burned Hayan gas plant before its terrorists fled towards the area of the oil wells and gas fields, where smoke and flames were seen from long distances in the desert.

The reporter added that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, carried out intensive operations on ISIS sites in the direction of Hayan gas plant and al-Mahr oil field, killing a number of ISIS terrorists, injuring others and destroying a number of their vehicles in the hills surrounding the field.

The reporter noted that the ground operations of the army units and the supporting forces coincided with airstrikes of the Syrian Air Force on the convoys of vehicles and gatherings for ISIS in the area of oil wells and gas fields in the northwest of Tadmur(Palmyra), killing scores of ISIS terrorists.

The reporter pointed out that the airstrikes also targeted ISIS supply routes in the direction of Aqirbat village in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh, destroying a number of vehicles equipped with machineguns.

Deir Ezzor

The Syrian Air Force lunched airstrikes on the sites and movements of ISIS terrorist organization in the area surrounding Deir Ezzor city.

A military source told SANA that the Syrian airstrikes concentrated on Talit al-Khanzir, al-Ma’amel ( factories) area and Tharda crossroad in Deir Ezzor,

inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment, including destroying a bobby-trapped vehicle on al-Syasia Bridge.

The source added that army units continued advancing in the graveyards area and cut off ISIS supply routes from the direction of al-Difa’a Camp.

Syrian Army units establish control over the strategic Jahar junction in Palmyra countryside

(2/2/2017) ~ Army and Armed Forces units continued on Thursday carrying out their operations against terrorist organizations, restoring control of new areas in Homs and killing scores of ISIS in Deir Ezzor.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, thwarted ISIS terrorists’ groups attack on military posts in the surrounding of Deir Ezzor city.

SANA reporter in the province said that the army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces and covered by fires of the air force, clashed with ISIS terrorist groups while attempting to attack a number of military posts in the surrounding of Deir Ezzor airport and Liwa al-Taamin, south of Deir Ezzor city.

The reporter said that the army killed and injured a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their weapons and ammunition.

Homs

Army units continued their operations against gatherings and fortifications of ISIS terrorist organization in the eastern countryside of Homs, establishing control over al-Hattaniyeh village and Bir al-Marhatan.

Due to the army’s operations, a large number of ISIS terrorists were killed and three vehicles equipped with machineguns were destroyed.

Earlier, SANA reporter in the province said the army units, backed by the supporting forces, established control over the strategic Jahar strategic intersection to the east of Station 4 on Homs-Palmyra road, after inflicting heavy losses upon the ISIS terrorists in personnel and equipment.

The reporter added that army units expanded control in the western countryside of Palmyra in the course of the continued large-scale operation against ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The reporter noted that the army units continued their operations and advanced towards al-Beida al-Sharqiyeh village and the road of al-Mahr gas field, hunting fleeing ISIS terrorists and killing many of them.

The Syrian Army establishes control over Aleppo-al-Bab highway, liberates more than 32 towns and farms in Aleppo countryside

(2/2/2017) ~ The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said Thursday that the army has established control over 32 towns and farms during the military operation it carried out against ISIS terrorist organization in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo Province.

The General Command said in a statement SANA got a copy of that “the army units in cooperation with the supporting forces and the allies liberated, in the large-scale military operation it has launched for 20 days against ISIS terrorist organization, more than 32 towns and farms with a total area of 250 square kilo meters with a 25-km front and a depth of 16 km, establishing control over Aleppo-al-Bab highway with a length of 16 km.”

The General Command added that the army units stormed into complicated fortifications, demined hundreds of explosives and destroyed tens of tunnels of ISIS, inflicting heavy losses upon it in weaponry and personnel.

It pointed out that this achievement expands the range of security surrounding the city of Aleppo and constitutes a platform for improving the military operations against ISIS and increasing the areas controlled by the Syrian Arab Army including the roads connecting the northern and eastern areas.

The General Command concluded by reaffirming the Army’s continuation of fulfilling its nationalistic tasks in combating terrorism and commitment to its constitutional duties in protecting civilians and preserving the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Syria condemns Turkey’s act of aggression near al-Bab city in northern Aleppo

(2/2/2017) ~ Foreign and Expatriates Ministry voiced on Thursday strong condemnation of Turkey’s repeated crimes and attacks against the Syrian people and violations of the sanctity and unity of Syria’s territory.

The condemnation was expressed in two letters addressed to the UN Secretary General and President of the Security Council.

The letters referred to the Turkish troops’ incursion into the Syrian territories over the past few days and their occupation of some Syrian villages, including the villages of al-Ghouz and Abu Zibdin west of al-Bab city in northern Aleppo with the aim of advancing towards it.

The letters made it clear that these attacks pose a threat to the international peace and security in the framework of the exposed role played by the Turkish regime in supporting terrorism.

These attacks, the letters added, came in continuation of the Turkish regime’s aggression on Syria for more than five years now, which includes providing various forms of military, material and logistic support to the terrorist organizations, in addition to facilitating the entry of foreign militants into Syria, setting up training camps for them on Turkish soil under direct Turkish intelligence supervision and providing arms and fire cover to the terrorist groups fighting inside Syria.

The Ministry expressed in its letters the Syrian government’s renewed demand that the Security Council assume its responsibilities in preserving international peace and security and putting an end to the violations which the Turkish regime is committing against the Syrian people.

President al-Assad: Affected Syrian industrialists who stood their ground are a source of pride

(31/1/2017) ~ President Bashar al-Assad received on Tuesday a number of industrialists from Damascus and its countryside who were affected due to the crisis and lost their facilities, but have been back to work with small workshops.

Discussion during the meeting focused on the difficulties facing the Syrian industrialists under the current circumstances and the possible solutions needed for overcoming these difficulties that would enable industrialists to get back on their feet and develop their industries, which would contribute to pushing the economic wheel forward.

The President said the Syrians’ will to live is one of the most important factors that has helped Syria stand its ground in the face of what it is going through, noting that the Syrian industrialists who have remained steadfast and continued their work despite of the losses they suffered are “a source of pride”.

He noted that the war waged on Syria has not been limited to the military aspect, as it has other aspects, including the economic one, stressing that the industrialists’ insistence to continue work, even if on a small scale, has positively contributed to keeping the country’s economic wheel moving.

The industrialists, for their part, spoke of the losses their factories have suffered during the war, and how these losses did not discourage them from continuing their work, as they resorted to relying on small workshops that would help them survive until they are back to their factories.

They affirmed that despite the difficulties, they have been able to resume their work and are determined to bring production to its former level so that they can achieve their objective of returning back to the Arab and international markets.

SOURCES: SAA Military Reports, 1 to 5 February 2017 Thanks to SANA Reporters from the Battlefield Submitted by SyrianPatriots War Press Info Network at: https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/02/05/saa-operations/ ~

