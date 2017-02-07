As Theresa May sups tea with killer Netanyahu israeli jets strike Gaza Strip

Posted on by michaellee2009

Palestinian fisherman hurt as Israeli jets strike Gaza Strip

A Palestinian fisherman has sustained injuries after Israeli military aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes against several areas in the Gaza Strip in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Palestinian coastal territory.

Two airstrikes struck an open area and a position of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas west of the city of Beit Lahia, located about five kilometers north of Gaza City, at around 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Monday. A local fisherman identified as Muhammad Muhammad Mousa Saadallah was hurt in the attacks.

A third Israeli airstrike hit a waterfront west of Beit Lahia.

The assaults came shortly after an Israeli tank pounded the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties from the shelling.

The attacks came after the Israeli army claimed that a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit an open terrain in the Eshkol regional council. The projectile reportedly did not cause any injuries or damage.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

In early July 2014, Israel waged a war on the Gaza Strip. The 50-day military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians, including 577 children. Over 11,100 others – including 3,374 children, 2,088 women and 410 elderly people – were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

