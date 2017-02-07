Posted on by michaellee2009

President Assad: European States Harm Own Interests by Supporting Terrorists in Syria

Syrian President Basher al-Assad, in a meeting with a European delegation in Damascus, has slammed European governments for adopting unrealistic and wrong policies toward Syria over the past years, saying the approach has resulted in Europe’s isolation from international efforts meant to resolve the crisis in the Arab country.

During a Monday meeting with a group of parliamentarians from Belgium in Damascus, Assad said that Europeans erroneously decided to support anti-government militants in Syria when the crisis erupted in the country six years ago, adding that the policy had cost Europe dearly and harmed the interests of people across the continent, Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported.

Assad said by adopting wrong policies, Europe “isolated itself and undermined every possible role it could play” in this regard.

Assad said politicians in the West never cared about the interests of their own people when it came to winning elections, stressing that the approach had “led to the emergence of European policies that are dissociated from reality.”

He said that the approach had also caused the EU to lose its traditional role and position in the world of diplomacy.

.

Source: Press TV

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, EU, Europe, France, ISIL, UK, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity