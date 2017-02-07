Support Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s “Stop Arming Terrorists Act” (H.R. 608)Sign the Petition

A PETITION TO THE HOUSE PERMANENT SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE AND THE HOUSE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS

CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES

Initiated by:

U.S. Peace Council, United For Peace and Justice, Veterans For Peace, Hands Off Syria Coalition, Progressive Democrats of America, World Beyond War, Alliance for Global Justice, Global Network Against Weapons in Space

Honorable Member of the House Intelligence/Foreign Affairs Committee:

I, as a concerned citizen of the United States, endorse and support the bipartisan legislation, “STOP ARMING TERRORISTS ACT” (H.R. 608), submitted by Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

This legislation, based on Congressional action from the 1980s, is an important contribution to peace.

I urge the Committee to promptly affirm and submit this Bill to the full Congress.

