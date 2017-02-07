Support Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s “Stop Arming Terrorists Act” (H.R. 608)Sign the Petition

Posted on February 7, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Source

Please Sign the Petition

 

2,492 signatures

E:BILLSH608.IH

To read the full text of the Bill please click here

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Brotherhood, ISIL, Moderate Terrorist, Nusra Front, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wahabi Sex Jihad, War on Syria

«

