UPDATE ON OUR CAMPAIGN TO ASSIST 1st GAZA STUDENT TO ATTEND CUNY GRAD SCHOOL

Our concerns are heightened by the recent battle over deportation of Muslims by s0-called President Trump. A major requirement of Walaa’s stay in the US on her student visa is maintaining a financial reserve. In order to maintain this reserve, additional funds are needed immediately.
The dollar figure now showing on our campaign page does not reflect the actual amount in this account. It shows only the amount that has been donated up to date. The reality is that, after tuition and securing living space (deposits & initial rent), this fund is depleted and the need to acquire further funding is urgent. We are very concerned that Walaa will become stranded, financially, very soon. Such a situation does not provide an ideal environment for the focus Walaa needs to succeed. It is important to understand this .. and that Walaa is here only on an education visa. She has no work visa and is currently not eligible for one. Efforts from our community are essential to her ability to remain here and succeed. Please donate whatever you can. RT our appeal. Ask friends and family to lend support. Contact angels. Every effort is urgently needed and gratefully appreciated.
Help spread the word!
Our campaign website is : https://www.gofundme.com/help-gaza-student-attend-cuny
