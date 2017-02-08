Marine Le Pen Challenges CNN’s False Narrative on Crimea

Source

In this interview with French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour absurdly attempts to argue there was no US coup in Ukraine in 2014. Le Pen sets the record straight, pointing out not only that there WAS a coup, but that the people of Crimea, after the coup took place, voted overwhelmingly in a referendum to become part of Russia. Amanpour, however, has no eyes to see and is blind to the truth.

It raises an interesting question: what kind of pill do people like Amanpour have to swallow each day in order to continue to do what they do? Is it the pill of self-deception? Is it the pill of deliberate and willful deception of others? Is it the pill of fear of retribution? Maybe some combination of the three?

Udo Ulfkotte was a German journalist and former editor at the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, one of Germany’s largest newspapers. A few years ago, Ulfkotte became a media whistle blower and began to speak of how he and his colleagues in the journalism profession were in many cases working for the CIA. You can go here to see an interview he did with RT in October of 2014.

“You are bribed to get more and more corrupt,” Ulfkotte says in that interview.

“They make you good contacts. You won’t know that those good contacts are, let’s say, non-official covers or officially people working for Central Intelligence Agency or other American agencies. So you make friends. You think they are friends and you cooperate with them. They ask you, ‘Well, could you do me this favor? Could you do me that favor?’ And so your brain more and more is brainwashed.”

Words rather interesting to keep in mind as we watch Amanpour’s behavior in the video above.

By the way, Ulfkotte died on January 13, 2017. The official cause of death was a heart attack. He was 56 years old. His book, Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys the News, is scheduled for release in May.

The French elections are set to take place on April 23. Le Pen appears to be the front runner.