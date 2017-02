Posted on by martyrashrakat



President Bashar al-Assad released an interview (on 19 January 2017) to the Japanese TBS TV channel, in which he explained the reasons of the Astana talks. Here is the Full Video, in English, of the interview ~ [Full Transcript here].

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Assad, ISIL, USA, War on Syria