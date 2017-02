Posted on by michaellee2009

PROOF that Russia and Iran Want War!

The following graphics prove that Russia and Iran want war:

Credit: Azizonomics

Credit: Al Jazeera and Google



These bad people are putting their countries closer and closer to our military bases:

Filed under: Iran, Russia, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel