Too much Afghan dope? Maxine Waters “Putin invaded Korea” while Nancy Pelosi ‘Can’t work with President Bush’

Dumb and Dumber: Maxine Waters says Putin Invaded ‘Korea’ while Nancy Pelosi ‘Can’t work with President Bush’

What a pair! Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi were at the House Democrats’ Monday morning press conference where Congresswoman Waters reiterated calls for President Trump’s impeachment.

She complained about the fact that the president was ‘wrapping his arms around Putin while Putin is continuing to advance into Korea‘ She was probably told that it was Crimea but she wouldn’t know the difference anyway.

Then it was Nancy Pelosi’s turn,

“While its only been a couple of weeks since the inauguration, we’ve seen nothing that I can work with President Bush on,”

The people behind her looked uncomfortable that she was talking about one of 2 presidents who hadn’t been in power for many years, but bless them, they didn’t have the heart to interrupt her.

Her mind hasn’t been working too well lately anyway as only a couple of days ago, she blamed President Trump for the war in Yemen; which started 2 years ago under President Obama’s watch.

Nancy Pelosi also appeared on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday where he asked her,

“Does the Democratic Party need new leaders to touch base on this stuff?” referring to comments made by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), who in a speech over the weekend indicated her belief that Democratic leadership has lost touch with the current electorate.

“Whether it’s Hillary Clinton, yourself, Chuck Schumer—you’ve all been in power a long time and there was a rejection of that in the 2016 election.”

“We have plenty of room for all kinds of leadership at every level, but right now we need experience as well,” said Pelosi.

She said that she knew about being a “new leader.”

“I was a new leader when I emerged myself, so I’m all for that,”

With people like Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters leading the Democrats, the GOP shouldn’t have any concerns about staying in power for a long long time.

