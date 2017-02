Posted on by martyrashrakat



The US is not as innocent as it may seem, according to President Donald Trump. When Fox News host Bill O’Reilly called Vladimir Putin “a killer”, Trump responded: “We’ve got a lot of killers”…(…READ MORE…).

Related: “Unacceptable & insulting’: Kremlin expects apology from Fox News for calling Putin ‘killer’”

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Putin, Russia, Trump, USA