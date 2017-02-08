Video clips of Clinton, Kerry, McCain, General Flynn, and even Obama admitting that USA funded ISIS.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard went on a secret trip to Syria to personally investigate the situation on the ground in Aleppo and Damascus. The common people everywhere she went said that the US-backed rebels who are opposing Assad are led by ISIS and Al-Qaeda, and all of them were terrorists of the worst kind. Gabbard, who is a Democrat, met with Donald Trump to share her information and she has introduced legislation to stop the US from funding terrorists.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard recently met with Trump, drafted the Stop Arming Terrorists Act, led a fact finding mission to Syria and met with Syria’s president Bashir Al Assad. This is what leadership looks like.

