Ireland to Recognize Palestinian Statehood

Israel is its own worst enemy. Its new land grab law is the latest example – stealing privately owned Palestinian land for exclusive Jewish development and use.

Germany bashed the measure, discussed in a previous article. UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbin oppose it.

French President Francois Hollande called for its annulment. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said it “crosses a new and dangerous threshold.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said its breach of international law will have far-reaching legal consequences for Israel – Trump so far largely silent ahead of meeting with Netanyahu next week in Washington. His administration supports unlimited Israeli settlement expansions, flagrantly illegal under international law.

According to a Haaretz report, Israel’s ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker informed Netanyahu or his office of Dublin’s intention to officially recognize Palestinian statehood.

Over two-thirds of UN member states recognize its sovereignty – largely symbolic gestures.

Palestine remains illegally occupied, no prospect of it ending, its people denied virtually all fundamental rights, its puppet Ramallah regime subservient to Israel, not its own people.

According to Haaretz, Ireland decided to move on recognition in response to Israel’s land grab law – a lawless act against a people defenseless to stop it.

The world community failed to make Israel pay a stiff price for decades of viciousness against defenseless Palestinians, including wars of aggression and daily persecution – stealing their rights, welfare, land and lives.

Boker’s cable reportedly urged Tel Aviv to ask Trump for help. It recommended Netanyahu call his Irish counterpart Enda Kenny to discourage Ireland’s extending recognition to Palestine.

In 2014, both houses of its parliament urged it. EU envoy to Israel Lars Faaborg-Andersen hinted at possible punitive measures never before imposed on Israel, most unlikely now.

Ireland was the first European country to extend recognition to the PLO. Its government criticized Israeli policies numerous times before, meaningless lip service alone.

No action was taken to help long-suffering Palestinians. Recognizing their sovereign rights is a friendly gesture far short of aiding their liberating struggle

