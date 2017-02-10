israel claims attacks by Daesh , but with their support for ISIS terrorists it seems unlikely

Posted on February 10, 2017 by michaellee2009
Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Israel

Daesh is behind yesterday’s rocket attack on the southern Israeli town of Eilat, the group confirmed today.

“Some of these rockets were destroyed in flight by Iron Dome batteries,” an Israeli army spokeswoman said, in reference to Israel’s anti-missile system.

The system is believed to have shot down three missiles out of a total of seven fired from the Sinai Peninsula, according to the Israeli army.

No one was hurt in the attack and the “threat” level in Eilat has been returned to normal.

The Egyptian affiliate of Daesh, known as the Sinai Province, has launched several attacks on Israeli targets in the past.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Jewish Mentality, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity

