Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(02 -08 February 2016)

5 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out 4 airstrikes against civilian objects and sites related to the Palestinian armed groups.

A poultry farm was destroyed, resulting in the death of 5,000 birds and partial damages to another farm.

Three training sites were destroyed.

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas, but no casualties were reported.

A watchtower belonging to Palestinian armed groups sustained damages, east of al-Maghazi.

Israeli forces conducted 79 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and one limited incursion in the northern Gaza Strip.

59 civilians, including 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

22 of them were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Two houses were destroyed in Beit Haninah neighbourhood, north of Jerusalem.

Settlement activities continued in the West Bank.

Two residential tents, 3 livestock barns in addition to 3 attached structures were destroyed in the Northern Jordan Valley.

Settlers uprooted 700 olive almond trees from the lands of Barqah village, northwest of Nablus.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

8 Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (02 – 08 February 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 5 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces carried out airstrikes against civilian objects, training sites and watcher towers belonging to the PAletinian armed groups. Israeli forces also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 02 February 2017, 3 children were wounded when Israeli forces moved into al-Masaken al-Sha’biyah neighbourhood, northeast of Nablus, to carry out an arret campaign. A number of Palestinian youngsters and children’s gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. In response, the Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets at them, wounding the three children.

On 03 February 2017, an 18-year-old youngster was wounded when the Israeli forces opened fire at a number of children and youngsters protesting against Israeli forces’ establishing a checkpoint, east of Beit Foriq village, east of Nablus.

In the Gaza Strip, in the context of opening fire at peaceful protests, on 03 February 2017, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian child with a bullet to the abdomen when they opened fire at dozens of youngsters and children gathered to throw stones at the Israeli soldiers near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, on 02 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off the north-western Gaza Strip Shore heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats and chased them. The shooting recurred at the Palestinian fishing boats in the aforementioned area on 03,04,05,06 and 07 February 2017.

On 03 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off the sea, west of al-Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire at Palestinian boats and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same area on 04 and 08 February 2017.

On the same day, the Israeli gunboats opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred in the abovementioned area on 04 February 2017.

On 05 February 2017, the Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Younis shore in the southern Gaza Strip heavily opened fire in the vicinity of Palestinian fishing boats within the limited fishing area.

In the context of targeting border areas, on 05 February 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the agricultural lands in al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City.

On 06 February 2017, Israeli forces fired two artillery shells at a training side belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported, but the site sustained serve damages. The Israeli force also heavily opened fire at the border area, east of al-Bura area in the northern Gaza Strip as well. On the same day, Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Kuza’ah, al-Fukhari and al-Qararah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces later fired flare bombs, east of Khan Younis, amidst sporadic shooting, which recurred in the same area on 07 and 08 February 2017.

On the same day, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired artillery shells at vacant lands, east of al-Shuja’iyah, and a military site belonging to al-Qassam brigades in Jabal al-Rayess area, east of al-Tufah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

On the same day, the Israeli forces fired artillery shells at a site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained material damages. On the same day, the Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at a land in the vicinity of the Landfill, east of Deir al-Balah. They then opened fire at the lands and houses in the area, causing severe damages to a house. The shooting recurred in the area on 08 February 2017.

In the context of airstrikes, on 06 February 2017, Israeli warplanes carried out 2 airstrikes targeting with 4 missiles a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades on Salah al-Deen Street, east of Jabalia, and another one apposite to the Equestrian Club, southwest of Beit Lahia.

On the same day, an Israeli warplane fired a missile at a poultry farm on al-Karamah Street, east of al-Shujaiyah. As a result, it was completely destroyed and all the poultry died in addition to damages in an adjacent poultry farm.

On 07 February 2017, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, northwest of al-Sifa area, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported, but the site sustained severe damages.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 79 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while 10 others were carried out in East Jerusalem and its suburbs. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 59 Palestinian civilians, including 2 women. Twenty-two of them, including a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces carried out a limited incursion into the northern side of the Agricultural School, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, and levelled lands.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

In the context of house demolitions and notices, On 07 February 2017, the Israeli Municipality destroyed a residential building in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, north of the city, under the pretext of building without a license. The 4-storey building belongs to ‘Adel Abu Sneinah and Zakaria ‘Anati.

On 08 February 2017, the Israeli municipality destroyed an under-construction building in Beit Hanina neighbourhood as well belonging to Ayman Abu Rmeilah upon an order by the Israeli municipality to stop the construction works.

Settlement activities and Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property:

On 06 February 2017, Israeli forces moved into Berdala village, east of Tubas in the Northern Valley and confiscated 3 diggers and a civilian car. Those vehicles were reclaiming agricultural lands in the area to serve dozens of farmers and land owners.

Om 07 February 2017, Israeli forces uprooted 4 tents; two of which were residential and sheltered 7 persons, including 5 children, while the other 2 were used for grazing sheep. They also destroyed a Tabun oven “clay oven”, kitchen and bathroom in Kherbet al-Ras al-Ahmar in the Northern Jordan Valley belonging to ‘Ezzat Bani ‘Odah. On the same day, Israeli forces levelled a livestock barn belonging to Bassam ‘Ali Redwan Foqaha in Kardalah village in the Northern Jordan Valley.

in the same context, on 06 February 2017, Khaled Hussein Mohammed Salah from Barqah village, northwest of Nablus, was surprised that Israeli settlers uprooted 150 olive trees and 550 almond trees from his land and a nearby land belonging to Mahmoud ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Daghlas and Basem Mohammed Baker Daghlas in al-Qbeyat area, northeast of the aforementioned village, which is 300 meters away from the fence of evacuated “Homash” settlement.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 02 February 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Saher Anis Abu Mohsen (18), a high school student, and Samer Samih Yusuf al-Taj Sawaftah (34). They also confiscated 2 laptops.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Baraqa village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Karam ‘Adnan Ahmed Salah (23), a student in the Palestine Technical University “Khadouri” in Tulkarm.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military jeeps moved into al-Masaken al-Sha’biya neighborhood, northeast of Nablus. They patrolled in the neighborhood’s streets and then stopped a car travelled by Ra’ed al-Baghdudi from Balata refugee camp, east of the city. They searched the car and then arrested Ra’ed. A number of children gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers, who immediately fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets and sound bombs at them in response. As a result, 3 children sustained wounds and were transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate (PCHR keeps the names of the injured children).

Around the same time, an Israeli undercover unit dressed like Palestinian civilians in a civilian car with an Israeli registration plate sneaked into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They stopped at the western entrance to Birzeit University. While Basel Hasan ‘Othman Falian (21), from Barham village, and Tawfiq Abu ‘Arqoup (22) from Birzeit village, were leaving the university, the undercover unit arrested them, fired few live bullets in the air and then withdrew taking them to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Basil is a secretary at the Students Council in the university and Tawfiq is a coordinator at the Islamic Bloc (the students wing of Hamas Movement in the university).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Ourta village, southeast of Nablus; Salfit, Beit Ummer, Beit Oula villages and Kherbet Shoukh al-‘Aroub in Hebron; Kafer Malek village, northeast of Ramallah.

Friday, 03 February 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Shuwaikah village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Abdullah Mustafa Abdullah al-Badawi (47).

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the industrial area, east of Beit Furiq village, east of Nablus. The soldiers checked civilians’ ID cards and searched their cars. After that, a group of young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who fired live bullets at them. As a result, an 18-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh. The child was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus. Medical sources classified his condition as stable (PCHR keeps the names of the wounded child).

At approximately 18:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor damages were reported.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli gunboats opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip. They fired flare bombs at the boats, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; ‘Asalah village, south of the city; al-Tabaqah and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron; Shaqbah village, west of Ramallah and Kafer Malek village, east of the city .

Saturday, 04 February 2017

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boat sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor damages were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 15:45, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a car spare parts shop belonging to Kamal Bayan al-Habbash. They later withdrew, but neither raids nor arrest were reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli gunboats opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip. They also fired flare bombs at the boats, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boat sailing within 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (13) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Rommanah village, west of Jenin; Sebastiyah village, northwest of Nablus; al-Mazra’ah al-Sharqiyah villages, Shaqbah, Deir Nethaam and Badras in Ramallah and al-Birah; Hares village, north of Salfit; Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city; al-Thaheriyah, Ethna al-Mawreq and Karmah villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron.

Sunday, 05 February 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Anas Abdul Fattah (20), a student in Najah National University, from his house in al-Hesbah Street.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Ahmed Yusuf ‘Ali Nemer Khalil (37).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker’ refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mohammed Jamal Marshoud (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Abu Katila neighbourhood and Abu al-Da’ajan Valley. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Naji Hamdi Abu Khalaf (34) and Jabril shaher al-Atrash (24) and then arrested them.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands adjacent to Sofa military site in al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off Khan Yunis shore in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the fishing limits. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Shaqbah and Kharbatha al-Mesbah villages, west of Ramallah; Dura, Halhoul, al-Berkah area and Tarqumiya village in Hebron; ‘Azzoun, Kafer Thuluth and al-Nabi Elyas villages, east of Qalqiliyah .

Monday, 06 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Omer Mahmoud Ghunaimat (25), Mohammed Ahmed Ghunaimat (30) and Mohammed Anwar Faroukh (24)

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron, and stationed in ‘Aziz Valley area. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Mo’ayad, Hamad Ibrahim Abu As’ad and Khader Mohammed Tamizah (29)

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military jeeps moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Salam Street in the central city. They raided and searched the Infinity Advertising Company after they broke the main door. When Mo’taz al-Jo’bah, the owner of the company, arrived, the soldiers handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Qamrah Valley area, east of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bassam Hamad al-Zeer (55). They locked the family members in one room and used a police dog to search the house after destroying the house contents. The soldiers then questioned Bassam about getting money and weapon from illegal bodies. The search continued for an hour and a half, but the soldiers did not fiund any weapons. The Israeli forces later withdrew, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into the Old and New ‘Asker old refugee camps, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Basem Mohammed al-Afghani (34) from the old ‘Asker refugee camp and Mohammed ‘Alaa’ Bashkar (22) from New ‘Askar refugee camp.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Traqumiya village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ahmed Khalil Ja’afrah (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Othman ‘Orabi Nakhlah (35) and Jehad Mohammed ‘Ali Faqih (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Khuza’ah, al-Fukhari and al-Qararah villages, east of the city. The shooting continued for 2 hours, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:50, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired two artillery shells at a site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of Hamas Movement). The site is located to the north of al-Ghoul land, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and about 250 meters away from the abovementioned border fence. As a result, the site sustained material damages, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a Palestinian training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas Movement) adjacent to the Equestrian Club, southwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Fisherman Mohammed Mohammed Mousa Sa’adallah (67), from Jabalia, was at that time inside his fishing room adjacent to the targeted site from the southern side, so he sustained bruises throughout his body due to the scattering sand and mud. The explosion also rocked large areas of the northern Gaza Strip, causing fear among children and women.

At approximately 13:55, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas Movement) on Salah Eden Street, east of Jablia in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained damages, and the explosion rocked large areas of the northern Gaza Strip, causing fear among women and children, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces stationed in the military watchtowers along the eastern borders of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area, east of al-Burah area. As a result, farmers, bird hunters and shepherds were terrified and so left the area for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 14:20, Israeli warplanes fired a missile at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas Movement), northwest of al-Sifa area, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip. The site is about 250 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. As a result, the site sustained severe damages, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:45, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at a watchtower belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained material damages, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at a land in the vicinity of the Landfill, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, causing severe damages in the land. After that, the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian lands and houses in the area. As a result, a house belonging to Ahmed Mohammed Abu Moghsib (33) was partially damaged, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:45, Israeli forces fired a missile at a poultry farm belonging to Khalid Ismael Ibrahim al-Hayyah (51) from al-Shuja’iyah neighbourhood, east of Gaza. The 400-square-meter farm of 4000 chicken is located on al-Karamah Street, east of the abovementioned neighbourhood. As a result, the farm was totally destroyed and the chicken died in addition to material damages in another adjacent 250-square-meter poultry farm belonging to the abovementioned civilian. Asa result, 1000 chicken died, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:20, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired 8 artillery shells towards an empty land, east of al-Shuja’iyah neighbourhood, east of Gaza, but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired 4 artillery shells towards an empty land, east of al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired 2 artillery shells towards a military site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas Movement) in al-Rayes Mount area, east of al-Tuffah neighbourhood, east of al-Gaza. The shelling caused material damages in the site, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel fired flare bombs in the east of al-Buraij and al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip while Israeli military jeeps redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 21:50, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired several flare bombs in the sky of al-Farahin area, east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of al-Qararah, amidst sporadic shooting, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (10) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Burj, al-Thaheriyah and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron; Deir Istiya, Mashah, Eskaka and Marada villages in Salfit; Kafer Thuluth village, east of Qalqiliyah; Shaqbah and Deir Bzai’i villages, west of Ramallah.

Tuesday, 07 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Habib Rushdi (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Loai ‘Aref Zakarnah (190 Amin Mohammed Tawfiq Zakarnah (24) and Ezz Eden Mohammed ‘Alawnah (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm and its camp. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Ahmed Abdullah Abu Salam (41) and his wife ‘Abeer Khalid Ahmed (37).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, east of Hebron, and stationed in al-‘Aroud area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eslam Mohammed Shalaldah (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Asil Walid al-Barghuthi (22) and Mohammed Ahmed Thiyab Rayan (21) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ne’mah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Nabil Abdu (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Jabaa’ village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested former prisoner Nazih Sa’ed Abu ‘Aoun (56).

At approximately 06:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Selwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Bilal Abdul Rahim Mahmoud Hamed (19) and Jaber Mohammed Mahmoud Hamed (18) and then arrested them.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed in the military watchtowers along the eastern borders of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area east of al-Bourah area. As a result, farmers, bird hunters and shepherds were forced to leave the area for fear of their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire towards Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Gaza Valley (Joher al-Deek), east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah; Sebastiyah village, northwest of Nablus; Birzeit village, north of Ramallah and Traqumiya village, west of Hebron.

Wednesday, 08 February 2017

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Thanabah Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohanned Sofian Zaki Mater (32).

At approximately 08:45, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire towards Palestinian agricultural lands near sofa military site in al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military jeeps moved about 100 meters into the north of al-Zera’ah School, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands that were previously leveled before.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces moved into Shuwaikah suburb, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a car workshop on the Western Street and then arrested Abdul Salam Mustafa Badawi (40) while he was in the workshop.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. They also fired flare bombs in the area. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 22:15, Israeli forces stationed in the military watchtowers along the eastern borders of Beit Hanoun village, in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area, east of al-Bourah area, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nablus, Beit Ummer and Sa’ir villages in Hebron.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on Friday, 03 February 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah and al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 03 February 2017, around 30 Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and gathered on Um Hasaniyah Hill, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the abovementioned border fence behind sand barriers. The soldiers fired lived bullets at them in response. As a result, ‘Ali Nabil ‘Ali Weshah (17) from al-Maghazi sustained a live bullet wound to the abdomen. An ambulance of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) transferred him to Shuhadaa’ al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah as his injury was classified as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

