Al-Bab: Syrian Army honors civilians who helped behind enemy lines

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Renato Velez –

Syrian Arab Army paid tribute to fallen residents of Al-Bab countryside who helped them in the fight against the Islamic State of Irak and al-Sham (ISIS), behind the enemy lines.

These civilians were in direct contact with the SAA command center and used to work as spies within ISIS-held territory, giving information and gathering coordinates for air and artillery strikes.

The group was discovered and killed by ISIS militants while they were trying to escape; the Syrian Armed Forces retrieved their bodies two days ago, helding a funeral to mourn them.

The ceremony was headed by Jamil Hassan, chief of the Syrian Air Force Intelligence Directorate, and Suheil Al-Hassan, main commander of Tiger Forces.

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Martyrs, Syrian Army, Syrian Resistance, War on Syria |