SYRIAN ARMY LIBERATES MORE TOWNS AND VILLAGES IN ALEPPO; HOSTAGES FREED IN LATAKIA; SYRIAN ARMY CRUSHES ATTACK BY ALQAEDA IN LATAKIA

As the SAA continues its preparations to liberate Al-Baab from the stench of ISIS, it has to move in such a way so as to surround the terrorist group, blocking its supply routes and taking high ground. We have already reported the liberation of ‘Arraan two days ago. Here are the newest villages, towns and hills liberated as a prelude to the assault on Al-Baab:
Al-‘Uwayshiyya and its hill
Hawwaarat Taadif
Al-Ma’zoola
Beerat Al-Baab
Al-Beera Farms
Toomaan
Dayr Qaaq
Al-Shamaawiyya and its hills
As I write, the SAA’s engineers are dismantling whole networks of mines and IEDs planted by the terrorist group. All evidence points to Turkish supply of the devices to the ISIS savages.
LATAKIA:
KInsibba: An attack mounted by terrorists entering Syria from Hatay Province (now ruled by the oppressive Turks) came in 3 prongs. The rats belonged to Nusra/Alqaeda, Liwaa` Ahraar Al-Saahil and Liwaa` Al-Sultaan ‘Abdul-Hameed. The last group is totally controlled by Turkish MIT terrorism enablers as you can tell by their name which extols the incompetent Ottoman idiot ‘Abdul-Hameed II. The attack, while vicious and well-planned, met with fierce resistance by the Syrian Army and its allies. The foray, aimed at Kinsibba, Hussayn Al-Raa’iy and Al-Qal’ah, was blunted and the rodents slipped back to Turkey with scores of casualties.
NEWS AND COMMENT:
President Assad’s interview with Yahoo News with the usual Western spin analysis. You get to see the entire interview on video also:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-defiant-assad-tells-yahoo-news-torture-report-is-fake-news-100042667.html
Read about the suffering of Syrian hostages held for 3 and 1/2 years. From Intibah Kadi:
http://intibahwakeup.blogspot.com/2013/10/ogarite-dandaches-august-2013.html
Photo sent by Waf Halabi and Latif Mohammed
Hostages being greeted by family members in Latakia
