More Mass Insanity: CIA Issues Award to Saudi Prince

Posted on February 12, 2017

CIA Director Mike Pompeo, on a visit to Saudi Arabia, presented Saudi Prince Mohammed bin-Nayef al-Saud on Friday with an award recognizing him for his “counter terrorism” efforts. This comes as Saudi Arabia continues to bomb civilians in Yemen in a war that has brought about famine and starvation.

The story has been reported by RT, Press TV, Al-Arabiya, Aljazeera, and others, but there doesn’t seem to be anything in the US mainstream media about it. We might ask ourselves why. Pompeo was appointed by President Trump to head the CIA, and his presentation of such an award to an official of a country widely recognized as one of the biggest state sponsors of terrorism certainly presents the media with plenty of ammunition with which to attack the president.

And certainly–also–the media are waging an all-out war against Trump on a level unprecedented to anything we’ve ever seen before, with hardly a day going by in which we don’t see attacks against the administration over some of the silliest things imaginable, such as the recent ruckus over the Ivanka Trump clothing line.

But for some reason the US media seem to have passed on attacking the president over this.

The award given to bin-Nayef by Pompeo is described by the foreign media outlets that have published the story as the “George Tenet award.” George Tenet was head of the CIA at the time of 9/11. He and the CIA were widely criticized at the time for their “intelligence failures,” and for not having prevented the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and apparently Tenet lied to the September 11 Commission. Yet in 2004, former President George W. Bush awarded Tenet with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, claiming that the then-CIA Director “was one of the first to recognize and address the growing threat to America from radical terrorist networks.”

But of course many people these days are of the opinion that the most farfetched and unlikely “conspiracy theory” of all concerning 9/11 is the one conjured up in the official 9/11 Commission Report, and as one analyst has put it:

Discounting the Official Narrative as the absurdity it so clearly is, there are just two organisations on the entire planet with the expertise, assets, access and political protection necessary to have both executed 9/11 and effected its cover-up to date (ie the means). Both are Intelligence Agencies – the CIA and the Israeli Mossadwhose motives were arguably the most compelling. Those motives dovetailed perfectly with the Neocon PNAC agenda, with it’s explicitly stated need for “…a catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor”[1]in order to mobilise US public opinion for already planned wars, the effects of which would be to destroy Israel’s enemies.

Over the past year or so a great deal has been reported on the “redacted 28 pages” of a congressional report implicating Saudi Arabia–but not Israel–in the 9/11 attacks, and 9/11 families have filed a lawsuit against the kingdom. So maybe all of this has something to do with why the US media are holding their fire on the Pompeo venture in Saudi Arabia.

One thing that cannot be denied is that the Saudi war on Yemen, which is supported by the US, is causing suffering on a massive scale. This has even been reported by the UN.

“An astounding 10.3 million Yemenis … require immediate assistance to save or sustain their lives [and] at least two million people need emergency food assistance to survive,” said Stephen O’Brien, the UN’s undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, in January.

In August of last year, charges were made by human rights organizations that the food shortages in Yemen were caused by a blockade imposed by the Saudi coalition, and that this “may amount to the war crime of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare,” as one of them put it. The Saudis have spurned the characterization.

Whatever the case may be, America is more closely resembling a lunatic nation with each passing day. We have a media war being waged upon an elected president, a CIA director bestowing awards upon a Saudi prince, an open conflict between the Trump administration and the judiciary, on-air personalities like Bill O’Reilly branding Vladimir Putin “a killer”, millennial protestors breaking windows and starting fires while police look on and do nothing, Congress members who say Israeli settlements aren’t an obstacle to peace, and virtually everyone, whether white or black or Hispanic or Asian, accusing virtually everyone else of racism.

The winds of mass insanity are now the prevailing winds in America.

***

CIA Awards Saudi Prince for Anti-Terror Efforts

RT

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, Saudi Arabia’s deputy premier and interior minister, has been presented with a CIA award for his work fighting terrorism, prompting raised eyebrows on social media.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo gifted the prince with the George Tenet award in Riyadh on Friday.

Named for the former Director of Central Intelligence under Bill Clinton and George W Bush, the George Tenet award recognized the Saudi royal’s intelligence work against terrorism and his contributions to peace and security.

Continued here

