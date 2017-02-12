Assad dubious over Trump’s change of USA policy in actually fighting terrorism

Posted on by michaellee2009

Assad Dubious About US Help in Combating Terrorism…

by Stephen Lendman

Syria is Obama’s war, launched for regime change, wanting a key Israeli rival eliminated, Iran isolated regionally, perhaps ahead of longstanding plans to replace the Islamic Republic with pro-Western despotism.

The conflict now belongs to Trump. It’s unknown if he wants it continued or ended, whether he’ll combat terrorism or support it.

His noninterventionist rhetoric indicated one thing. His geopolitical agenda appears worrisome. Lawless drone wars continue, mostly killing noncombatant civilians.

He’s continuing Obama’s terror war on Yemen, complicit with Saudi Arabia, supporting its genocidal terror-bombing and blockade, preventing enough food and other essentials to life from entering the country.

He may send more combat troops to Afghanistan – instead of ending America’s longest war, ongoing for over 15 years, a forever war if not stopped, naked aggression devastating the country.

Commander of US/NATO forces in Afghanistan General John Nicholson, Jr. told Senate Armed Services Committee members he needs thousands more US forces – to continue US aggression against a nation threatening no others.

“We have a shortfall of a few thousand,” he said. Defense Secretary Mattis may visit Afghanistan later in February or March.

Nicholson responded affirmatively when asked if the Trump administration might be willing to deploy more troops to Afghanistan to further US objectives on the ground.

President Assad believes no US operation against ISIS and other terrorists groups exists, just “cosmetic” actions so far under Trump. After three weeks in office, his pledge to smash ISIS, and by implication international terrorism overall, hasn’t begun. Taliban forces control large parts of the country, America unable to defeat its guerrilla war. If Trump agrees to deploy more US troops, it’ll be more evidence that his noninterventionist rhetoric was a Big Lie.

Assad is rightfully concerned about greater US involvement in Syria. The only way to defeat terrorism is by cooperating with its government and people, he said.

“Could the American prowess defeat the terrorists in Afghanistan or in other places,” he asked? “No…There has to be a more comprehensive way of dealing with that complicated issue.”

“We invited the Russians, and (they) were genuine regarding this issue. If the Americans are genuine, of course they are welcome, like any other country that wants to defeat and to fight the terrorists. Of course, with no hesitation we can say that.”

America under Obama supported ISIS, Assad stressed. Defeating terrorism requires US cooperation with Russia and Syria. “We didn’t create (the conflict). You created it. The United States created all this mess,” Assad explained.

“Who supported the rebels and called them ‘moderate rebels’ while they became ISIS and al-Nusra in Syria? We didn’t. So, it’s not a conspiracy. These are facts. This is reality.”

Assad opposes Trump’s safe zones notion, only feasible once stability and security are restored – “where you don’t have terrorists, where you don’t have flow and support of those terrorists by the neighboring countries or by Western countries,” he said.

If cessation of hostilities and conflict resolution are achieved, the entire country will be safe, he explained, adding safe zones while conflict continues isn’t “a realistic idea at all.”

Key is combating and defeating terrorism. “No other solution” can end years of imperial war on Syrian sovereign independence, Assad explained – what he said many times before.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |