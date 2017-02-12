Sayyed Nasrallah: Victorious Hezbollah Not Afraid of “Foolish” President at White House

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Sunday that the party, which has always emerged victorious from all the wars and challenges, is not afraid of the US “foolish” president Donald Trump.

Sayyed Nasrallah maintained that the former US president Barack Obama was hypocritical in a way that his administration created ISIL to distort the image of Islam, Coran and the Prophet; supported Saudi war on Yemen, starving thousands of the Yemenis; and backed the oppressive regime in Bahrain.

“Trump has not come up with anything new. He just revealed the real face of the racist, oppressive and ugly US administration,” Sayyed Nasrallah added, “We have to thank him for this.”

Commenting on some media reports and journalistic articles which mentioned that Hezbollah is worried and afraid of the advent Trump, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that the Resistance defeated the Zionist and NATO enemy in 1982 despite its weaknesses, adding that the party has been emerging victorious from all the wars and military challenges imposed by the Zio-American foes in 1985, 2000, 2006 and currently in Syria.

His eminence asserted that the religious belief held by Hezbollah makes victory inevitable, adding that neither Trump nor his ancestors can mess with our faith.

“We consider that having a foolish president at the White House as good news to the vulnerable people across the world.”

During Hezbollah ceremony to commemorate the party late official Sheikh Hussein Obeid, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the party supports any the ceasefire agreement in Syria concluded in Astana, denying the media reports which accused Hezbollah of rejecting the truce.

During Hezbollah ceremony to commemorate the party late official Sheikh Hussein Obeid in Baalbek city in northeastern Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the party supports the ceasefire agreement concluded in Astana and the reconciliation pacts among the Syrians in Syria, denying the media reports which accused Hezbollah of rejecting the truce.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the countries themselves which own those media outlets are still funding and arming the armed groups to continue the war in Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah also pointed out that Iran stands by any political settlement to end the crisis in Syria, adding that Hezbollah has contributed to the internal reconciliations in Syria.

His eminence noted that Hezbollah has worked with the Syrian government and a number of countries to treat the hard conditions of the besieged towns like Foua, Kefraya, Zabadani, Madaya and others.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that there are no forced demographic changes in Syria and called on Muslim, Arab and independent delegations to visit Syria to verify that there are no demographic changes, adding that these lies are aimed at sectarian incitement.

The countries and the media outlets which promote such reports lost all the logical reasons for continuing the war so they resort to such lies and claims, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

Sayyed Nasrallah also tackled the issue of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon, saying that the military victories in Syria, the last of which in Aleppo, have opened the door for national reconciliations in Syria and turned vast areas of Syria into safe regions.

“This is based on observations, not reports.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said the Syrian refugees issue pressures all the Lebanese who must tackle it in a humanitarian way, asking whether it is suitable to keep begging for international aid in face of this crisis or to cooperate to return most refugees to their towns, villages, cities and homes.

Sayyed Nasrallah called on Lebanon government to communicate with the Syrian authorities in order to provide the suitable conditions for the refugees to return to Syria, adding that the fear of vengeance can be eliminated by sending verification committees to the Syrian towns which witnessed reconciliation to see how all the Syrians, even by the ex-fighters, are living peacefully.

“We will be told that these people fear to return out of concern over the regime’s vengeance, and I tell them that they can go to Syria to live in security and safety.”

Hezbollah leader stressed that the party is ready to help the Lebanese government which must end its stubbornness and talk to the Syrian government regarding this file.

“Why do you contact the states which created ISIL and al-Nusra and you don’t communicate with the Syrian government to address a humanitarian file of this importance?”

Drawing a general conclusion about the situation in Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned the following points:

1. The main threat to the very existence of the state in Syria is repelled.

2. The possibility that the terrorist groups control Syria is eliminated to a large extent, knowing that the remaining part of the territories controlled by ISIL is mainly desert.

3. Turkey, which had supported and funded ISIL, decided to fight it for the terrorist group has struck the Turkish cities.

4. The US administration vowed to eradicate ISIL established by the former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

5. The Europeans have decided to seriously fight ISIL.

6. The whole world discovered that “hotel” opposition does not represent the field stance and that the so-called “moderate” armed groups are a small portion of the terrorist groups which control swathes of territories.

Based on what was mentioned, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that, after Aleppo victory, the course of the crisis in Syria has been changing, adding that all the world decided to fight whom Hezbollah has moved to battle for six years.

Domestically, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the importance of approving an electoral law which adopts proportionality, considering that it is fair and gives all the parties their real representation.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the majority electoral law is exclusionary, calling on all the Lebanese parties to sustain the political stability in Lebanon and hold the parliamentary elections.

Hezbollah leader also hailed the efforts exerted by the political and security authorities in Lebanon to protect it from all the dangers, stressing the vitality of keeping the security stability in the country.

Sayyed Nasrallah also called on the government to avoid imposing taxes on the poor in Lebanon, calling on the cabinet, which is mulling the budget, to cope with corruption which is wasting the public funds.

Late Hezbollah Official Sheikh Hussein Obeid

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by lamenting the late official Sheikh Hussien Obeid, highlighting his contributions to Hezbollah establishment as well as his jihadi and scholarly feats.

“Sheikh Hussein Obeid joined the pious, jihadi movement since its beginning. He was the guru and the problem-solver whom people used to resort to.”

“Sayyed Nasrallah: Sheikh Hussein Obeid was one of the nine members of the establishing board of Hezbollah in 1982.”

Hezbollah Commemoration Ceremony

The ceremony started with a blessed recital of Holy Coran verses before broadcasting a video that shows the main contribution of the late official.

Sheikh Abdul Karim Obeid, the late official’s son, also delivered the family’s speech which elegized Sheikh Hussein.

Source: Al-Manar Website

