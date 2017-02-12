The Jewish mindset: Palestinian prisoners being financially exploited

Posted on by michaellee2009

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network – February 10, 2017

Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association launched a new report focusing on the economic exploitation of Palestinian prisoners. The 68-page report, released on 8 February, looks at the impact of imprisonment and accompanying financial exploitation on prisoners and their families.

It examines prices at the “canteen,” the monopolized prison store from which Palestinian prisoners must purchase their food, hygiene supplies and other personal products. It also looks at the history of pre-1980 forced labor among Palestinian prisoners and the use of privatization with both Israeli and international corporations, including G4S, 3M, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Motorola and Volvo.

Filed under: Jewish culture, Jewish Deception, Jewish Mentality, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |