President Aoun to CBC Egypt: Hezbollah Weaponry Complements Army’s Action

Lebanese President Michel Aoun

February 12, 2017

Lebanon President, Michel Aoun, said in an interview with CBC Egypt that Hezbollah’s weaponry was complementary to the army’s action, and do not oppose it.

“As long as a part of the territory is occupied by ‘Israel’, which also has covetousness in Lebanese natural resources, and as long as the army is not powerful enough to face Israel, we feel the need to maintain Hezbollah’s weapons. These weapons complement the action of the army,” President Aoun underscored.

According to President Aoun, were it not for the resistance’s pressure Israel wouldn’t have withdrawn from most of the territory.

“Hezbollah’s arms are not contradictory to the state project, which I support and for which I endeavor,” he pointed out.

The President, who spoke on the eve of his visit to Cairo tomorrow, Monday, said it was unacceptable that the Arab situation continue as such, since it is destructive for all.

Aoun described his visit to Cairo as an opportunity to exchange views with his Egyptian counterpart on all issues of interest to both countries.

Source: NNA

