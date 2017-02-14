What is between the lines of Hezbollah? ما بين سطور حزب الله

Posted on by martyrashrakat

فبراير 15, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

In the words of the Deputy Secretary –General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassim to Al-Binaa Newspaper what is far from the traditional language which deprives the recipient from getting answers for the implicit questions which come to the mind of broad audience of the followers and the concerned as politicians and diplomats, taking into consideration the rules of the well calculated answers which do not allow converting the conclusions into official speech attributed to Hezbollah at the spokesman of the major leader in it , who is the Deputy Secretary –General. His answers were as precise military process that passes among the ambushes, and his words were as professional group that carries out its mission then returns back to its bases safely without losses. In politics and diplomacy the success is in making the reader concludes the answers without falling into the aureate general language, without falling into the traps of the collision without justification, and without causing sided confrontations with no fundamental issue, through revealing mysteries, provoking the opponents, and embarrassing the allies.

The words of Sheikh Naim Qasim reveal a path for discussing the law of the parliamentary elections where there is no place for anyone to have the right of veto, or the endeavor to reassure someone that he will not be affected by the new law. The goal is the seek for a law that no one can confute of its justice and its equality in giving the equal opportunities for all, not considering the electoral outcome which satisfies the objectors, but the endeavor for consensus and resorting at the end to the judgement of the vote in case the consensus was difficult, but when there is a national adequate suitable quorum to produce a law, it seems clearly that Hezbollah responds to the minimum limit of its controls in a political background trusted by Hezbollah that it is radically different, it is reassured to the stability of the transformations and the solidity of the balances. It is aware that the time of the major tactics for its confrontation from the Lebanese gate has gone and its opponents are local forces without incubating foreign projects, even if the incubators remained the same abroad, furthermore, the internal game has become in a big ratio internally that is waged by Hezbollah according to its rules while the final word is left in the form and in the timing to the critical steps of its ally which it trusts, the President of the Republic.

Through its relation with Iran Hezbollah is not embarrassed by presenting different reading of that stated by the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Jayad Zarif. There was neither direct nor indirect Iranian Saudi dialogue that contributed in leading to a settlement in Lebanon that brought the General Michael Aoun as a candidate whom was nominated by Hezbollah for two years and a half of the vacancy, but there was a dialogue between Hezbollah and Al Mustaqbal Movement which observes the variables, consults Saudi Arabia, and tries not to annoy its other external allies, but Hezbollah which is an ally to Iran and Syria and which does not hide its new alliance with Russia within the equations of its readings of the alliances, toward which it says confidentially that they are stable is an independent party that neither consulted, nor received signs or instructions but it is confident through its permanent saying ; do not bother yourselves with Iran, because you will hear one response “communicate with Hezbollah”, when they communicated with Hezbollah they reached to a settlement. However, after a comprehensive reading for what was intended by the Iranian Minister Hezbollah does not mind according to the opinion Sheikh Qasim that this local convergence is repeatable if the intensions are good and if there are real readings for the igniting issues everywhere.

It is logical that Sheikh Qasim did not reveal the source of his conclusions that the Turkish talk about the exit of Hezbollah from Syria as a condition for the settlement was neither strategic speech for the indirect change in the military and the regional equations, nor hostile one that required the caution and the attention and maybe the response and the confrontation, it was speech that aimed to please the armed opposition factions and others, but it has ended. Sheikh Qasim does not prevent the listener or the reader from the conclusion that this could not be mere analysis, but reassurances received by Hezbollah accompanied with appeasing, its source was the Turkish leadership to avoid the debate or the confrontation, a Turkish message to Hezbollah that says we do not want to confront you, we are aware that you are not under the discussion regarding the political solution in Syria, and that your presence is bigger than the equations of the barters, but the speech that dealt with your presence had a functional role and it was over.

The confidence in the durability of the alliance between Russia, Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah according to this sequence at the spokesman of the Deputy of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah is not a reassurance for the Lebanese allies or propaganda against the opponents, and not to please the followers of Hezbollah who are not used by only for the credibility from a party which does not hide its objection to the truce projects which were led by Russia during the past year in Syria. And the confidence in the durability of the quartet alliance is linked with what will be after the battles of Aleppo. What is known and realized by Hezbollah and which is linked directly with the facts that surpass the political speech or the field coordination are strategic understandings and interactions that are further than the future of the war on Syria and the political solution in it, they are related to the future of the relations and their type among the parties of the quartet alliance within a new Middle East that concerns everyone and everyone participates in forming its map.

Hezbollah is not under discussion of any political solution in Syria, the title of the solution is the relation of the country with the opposition not the relation of Hezbollah with the Syrian country which is considered by Hezbollah as a part of the resistance axis, and from this perspective it sees a future for this relation, so its presence depends on its relation with this country not with the other considerations. While according to the Israeli considerations, it is clear from the words of Sheikh Qasim regarding the future of the Golan front that the understanding between Syria and Hezbollah is based on the developments of the force in confronting Israel, not leaving it comfortable or reassured, towards calming down the confrontation, easing the front, and making controls and rules for it at the expense of the stability of Syria. Israel has to choose whether to coexist with this new situation or to confront. Hezbollah along with Syria and supported with or at least under the attention of Iran and Russia and according to the equation of the stability of the quartet alliance which Sheikh Qasim has talked about, are ready for every probability and for bearing the consequences.

At the end of the words of the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah there was a resizing of the status of the US change, the confusion to the extent of madness in the policies and the positions internally and externally is enough for Hezbollah to say that it does not pay too much attention to what may be issued by Washington, because now it is no longer as it was and we are no longer as we were.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– في كلام نائب الأمين العام لحزب الله الشيخ نعيم قاسم لـ»البناء» ما يبتعد عن اللغة التقليدية التي تُحرم المتلقي من الحصول على أجوبة عن الأسئلة الضمنية التي تجول في بال جمهور واسع من المتابعين والمعنيين من سياسيين ودبلوماسيين، مع مراعاة قواعد الأجوبة المدروسة بعناية لا تتيح تحويل الاستنتاجات إلى كلام رسمي منسوب لحزب الله، عن لسان قيادي كبير فيه هو نائب الأمين العام، حتى تشبه الأجوبة عملية عسكرية متقنة تمرّ بين الكمائن وتنفذ خلالها الكلمات كمجموعة محترفةٍ مهمتَها، وتعود إلى قواعدها سالمة من دون خسائر. وفي السياسة والدبلوماسية يعتبر النجاح بهذا الأسلوب الذي يترك للقارئ استخلاص الأجوبة، من دون الوقوع في اللغة الخشبية المنمّقة والعمومية، ومن دون الوقوع في فخاخ التصادم بلا مبرر والتسبّب بمواجهات جانبية بلا قضية تستحق، وكشف الخفايا واستفزاز الخصوم وإحراج الحلفاء.

– يكشف كلام الشيخ قاسم عن مسار لمناقشة قانون الانتخابات النيابية لا مكان فيه لحق الفيتو لأحد ولا للسعي لطمأنة أحد بأن حجمه لن يتأثر بالقانون الجديد. فالأصل هو سعيٌ لقانون لا يستطيع أحد الطعن في عدالته ومساواته بمنح الفرص المتكافئة للجميع، وليس إقامة الحساب للحاصل الانتخابي الذي يُرضي المعترضين، بل سعي للتوافق والاحتكام في النهاية للتصويت، إذا تعذّر التوافق، عندما يتوافر نصاب وطني مناسب وكافٍ لإنتاج قانون يبدو واضحاً لحزب الله أنه يستجيب للحد الأدنى من ضوابطه، في مناخ سياسي يثق الحزب أنه مختلف جذرياً، وهو المطمئن لثبات التحولات ومتانة التوازنات، وعلى يقين بأن زمن التكتلات الكبرى لمواجهته من البوابة اللبنانية قد ولّى ، وبات خصومه قوى محلية بلا مشاريع خارجية حاضنة، ولو بقيت الحضانات نفسها في الخارج، لأنها صارت بلا أنياب. واللعبة الداخلية صارت بنسبة كبيرة داخلية، يخوضها حزب الله وفق قواعدها، ويترك فيها الكلمة الفصل شكلاً وتوقيتاً للخطوات الحاسمة لحليفه الذي يثق به، رئيس الجمهورية.

– لا يُحرَج حزب الله بعلاقته مع إيران تقديم قراءة مغايرة لتلك التي ظهرت من كلام وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف، فلم يحدث حوار مباشر ولا غير مباشر سعودي إيراني ساهم بإنتاج التسوية في لبنان، التي جاءت بالعماد ميشال عون كمرشح يقف عند حدود ترشيحه حزب الله لسنتين ونصف من الفراغ، بل حوار بين الحزب وتيار المستقبل، الذي يقرأ المتغيّرات، ويستشير السعودية، ويتناغم أو يسعى لعدم إغضاب حلفائه الخارجيين الآخرين، لكن حزب الله الحليف لإيران وسورية ولا يُخفي حلفه الجديد مع روسيا ضمن معادلات قراءته للتحالفات التي يقول بثقة إنها ثابتة ولن تعرف الاهتزاز، هو حزب مستقل لم يشاور ولم يستأذن ولم يتلقّ لا إشارات ولا توجيهات وثمار حوارات، بل كان واثقاً بقوله الدائم لا تتعبوا أنفسكم مع إيران فستسمعون جواباً واحداً: حاوروا حزب الله ، وعندما حاوروا حزب الله تمّت التسوية، لكن لا يمانع حزب الله في قراءة إجمالية لما جرى وقصده الوزير الإيراني برأي الشيخ قاسم، أن هذا التلاقي الموضعي قابل للتكرار إذا أخلصت النيات والقراءات الواقعية للملفات المتفجّرة في أكثر من مكان.

– منطقي ألا يكشف الشيخ قاسم مصدر استنتاجه بأن الكلام التركي عن خروج حزب الله من سورية كشرط للتسوية فيها، ليس كلاماً استراتيجياً لتغيير غير مباشر للمعادلات العسكرية والإقليمية، ولا كلاماً عدائياً يستدعي الحذر والتنبّه وربما الرد والتحسّب والمواجهة. فهو كلام أراد إرضاء الفصائل المعارضة المسلحة وسواها وانتهى مفعوله، لكن الشيخ قاسم لا يمنع المستمع ولا القارئ من الاستنتاج أن هذا لا يمكن أن يكون مجرد تحليل، بل تطمينات وصلت لحزب الله مشفوعة باسترضاء مصدره القيادة التركية تفادياً لسجال ومواجهة. رسالة تركية لحزب الله تقول لا نريد مواجهة معكم، وندرك أنكم لستم مطروحون على طاولة البحث في مفردات الحل السياسي في سورية، وأن وجودكم أكبر من معادلات المقايضات، لكن الكلام الذي تناول وجودكم كان له دور وظيفي وانتهى.

– الثقة بمتانة التحالف بين روسيا وإيران وسورية وحزب الله، وفقاً لهذا التسلسل على لسان نائب الأمين العام لحزب الله ليست تطميناً لحلفاء الحزب اللبنانيين أو بروباغندا في وجه الخصوم، ولا إرضاء لجمهور الحزب الذي لم يعتد إلا الصدقية، من حزب لم يُخفِ اعتراضه على مشاريع الهدنة التي قادتها روسيا خلال العام الماضي في سورية، والثقة بمتانة التحالف الرباعي مشفوعة على الربط بما بعد معارك حلب، فثمّة ما يعرفه ويدركه حزب الله مباشرة بالوقائع التي تتخطّى الكلام السياسي، أو التنسيق الميداني، إلا تفاهمات وتشابكات ذات صفة استراتيجية أبعد من مستقبل الحرب في سورية والحل السياسي فيها، تتصل بمستقبل العلاقات وحجمها ونوعيتها بين أطراف الرباعي ضمن شرق أوسط جديد يهمّ الجميع ويشترك الجميع في تشكيل خريطته.

– حزب الله ليس على طاولة البحث في أي حل سياسي في سورية، والحل عنوانه علاقة الدولة بالمعارضة، وليس علاقة حزب الله بالدولة السورية. وهي الدولة التي لا يراها حزب الله إلا جزءاً من محور المقاومة، وينظر لعلاقته بها مستقبلاً من هذه الزاوية، وهكذا يكون وجوده رهناً بعلاقته بهذه الدولة وليس بحسابات أخرى، أما عن الحسابات «الإسرائيلية»، فواضح من كلام الشيخ قاسم، لجهة مستقبل جبهة الجولان أن التفاهم بين سورية وحزب الله مبني على تطوير معادلات القوة في مواجهة «إسرائيل» وعدم إراحتها ولا طمأنتها، وتبريد المواجهة وتهدئة الجبهة وتثبيت ضوابط وقواعد لها ليست من مفردات الاستقرار في سورية، وعلى «إسرائيل» أن تتدبّر أمرها بالتعايش أو المواجهة، لهذا الوضع المستجدّ، وحزب الله وضمناً سورية، ومن خلفهما، أو على الأقل تحت نظر، إيران وروسيا، وفقاً لمعادلة ثبات التحالف الرباعي التي تحدّث عنها الشيخ قاسم، جاهزون لكل احتمال ومستعدّون لتحمّل التبعات.

– في ختام كلام نائب الأمين العام لحزب الله تخفيف من حجم التغيير الأميركي ومكانته، فالتخبط حد الجنون في السياسات والمواقف وما يواجهها في الداخل ولميركي الخارج، يكفي ليقول حزب الله إنه لا يعير اهتماماً كبيراً لما يمكن أن يصدر عن واشنطن، فهي لم تعد كما كانت، ونحن لم نعد كما كنّا.

(Visited 1٬566 times, 1٬566 visits today)

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Future Movement, Hariri, Iran, Michel Aoun, Nasser Kandil, Russia, Saudia, Syria, Syrian Army, Turkey, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |