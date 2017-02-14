Fighting Hezbollah Tops Agenda of Netanyahu-Trump Meeting Plus 60 minutes with Nasser Kandil

February 13, 2017
Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to raise the issue of fighting Hezbollah during his upcoming meeting with the US President Donald Trump, according to Israeli media outlets which added that Tel Aviv aims at paralyzing the party financially.
Netanyahu will demand that Us administration imposes crippling sanctions on Iran in order to let it reconsider its support to Hezbollah, the Zionist reports added.
Maariv newspaper mentioned that the Hezbollah major military threat to ‘Israel’ will be also discussed during the meeting, as the Netanyahu wants Washington to conclude a deal with Russia to exclude Iran and Hezbollah from the Syrian formula.
The reports noted that the Zionists are frustrated with the Russian statements about Hezbollah anti-terror role, calling on Moscow to build an alliance with Washington because “granting Iran a major role in Syria endangers the Israeli entity.”
Source: Al-Manar Website
