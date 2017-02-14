John Bercow made a moral judgement about Trump but has no problem paying homage to apartheid israel

Posted on February 14, 2017 by michaellee2009

John Bercow travels to Israel amid storm of criticism over Trump

Jewish Speaker of UK parliament, John Bercow, says he will not investigate scandal over israel’s influence

The Jewish politician was welcomed by Mark Regev, Israel’s ambassador to Britain, yesterday.

John Bercow has become the first House of Commons speaker to officially visit Israel.

Mr Regev tweeted: “Delighted to welcome @HouseOfCommons Speaker John Bercow to Israel: the first Commons Speaker to pay an official visit to the Jewish state.”

During his visit, Mr Bercow is expected to meet his Israeli counterpart Yuli Edelstein and talk to young political leaders about the UK Parliament and the responsibility of the Speaker.

As part of the trip he will visit Yad Vashem and lay a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

Mr Bercow’s visit comes amid a storm of criticism and a potential vote of no confidence in him over his outspoken comments on Donald Trump.

He said he would not welcome the American President to Parliament because of his comments about women and minorities

