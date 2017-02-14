Just another day in Palestine

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, the ‘Aida refugee camp, north of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, and abducted two child siblings.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded the home of Salam al-Masa’eed and violently searched it, before abducting his two children.

The PPS said the children have been identified as Mohammad, 15, and his brother, Anas, 14, and added that the soldiers cuffed them and took them to an unknown destination.

Also on Tuesday at dawn, the soldiers several communities in the southern West Bank district of Hebron, abducted one Palestinian , and installed many roadblocks.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, two Palestinians in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and two in the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, during massive invasions and violent searches of homes. The Hebron office of the PPS said […]

Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, several communities in the West Bank district of Bethlehem, violently searched many homes and abducted eight Palestinians, including two children, the Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said. The PPS stated that the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south […]

A group of extremist Israeli settlers stormed, on Sunday morning, the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, from Mughrabi gate, under heavy guard of Israeli police. Police closed the gate at ten o’clock in the morning, after the of settlers stormed the holy site. Public relations and media official in the Islamic Waqf […]

The Israeli Supreme Court has added two years to the prison sentence of a Palestinian detained during Israel’s 2014 ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza-based al-Mezan Center for Human Rights said in a report issued on Sunday, detailing the prisoner’s torture at the hands of Israeli prison authorities.

The Israeli Knesset’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation, Sunday, gave approval for a new draft of the muezzin bill prohibiting mosques from using loudspeakers for the ‘Azan’, or call to prayer, labeling it noise pollution. The draft bill must be voted on at the Knesset, in three readings, in order to […]

Two Palestinian workers were wounded, Sunday, after being stabbed by Israeli settlers in Beersheba. PNN reports that, according to Israeli media, the two Palestinians sustained light wounds after they were stabbed by colonial settlers during work hours, in the sanitation systems of Beersheba. Ma’an reported that according to Israeli police, […]

Israeli soldiers and police officers abducted, on Saturday evening, a Palestinian father, his seven sons, and the wife of one of his sons, in the Sammoa’ town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and confiscated military uniforms and ammunition. Israeli Police spokeswoman Luba Samri issued a statement

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Friday evening, three young Palestinian men while walking in Palestinian olive orchards, south of Kufur Qaddoum, in the northern West Bank district of Qalqilia. Morad Eshteiwy, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies in Kufur Qaddoum, said the soldiers attacked the three […]