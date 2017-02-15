Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah … two current constants: Coordinate with the Syrian government… and no for taxes السيد نصرالله… ثابتتان راهنتان: نسقوا مع الحكومة السورية ولا للضرائب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah … two current constants: Coordinate with the Syrian government… and no for taxes

Written by Nasser Kandil,

فبراير 15, 2017

Among his fixed attitudes defending the system of relativity which achieves the fairness or suggesting “give us your alternative”, in addition to his clear readings of the variables of the US administration which will not change anything the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah talked about two current duties one is Lebanese and regional duty that is related to the position of Hezbollah and its responsibilities within its concept of the partnership in the war in Syria, entitled a practical plan to solve the issue of the displaced, and in the second duty Hezbollah determines its initial red line in the financial and social policies, and thus the identity of the Lebanese system, it is entitled no new taxes.

In the issue of the displaced Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah surpasses the talk about the hypotheses that worth discovering, he also ignored the debated language for responding to his opponents. According to what he said the words of the Lebanese government and the political parties concerning the issue of the displaced are no longer a reason for warning from the threat of relocation and the humanitarian tragedy, they only related to the begging and the political hypocrisy. The issue in which Al Sayyed participates and which they say that it has a burden on Lebanon and the Lebanese people is possible and must be solved through a Lebanese initiative according to a road map that was proposed simply by Al Sayyed Nasrollah, it begins with making communications with the Syrian government through the Lebanese government that has official contact committees with the Israelis through a truce, but refuses to make an official contact with the Syrian government. The continuation of the financial and political trading of the issue is no longer acceptable to be continued.

The road map includes a survey about the main areas of displacement from which the departing groups to Lebanon are formed, and the cooperation with the Syrian government to form three steps; first determining the degrees of the achieved security to ensure the conditions of the return and the settlements. Second, organizing delegations from this areas and joint committees between the residents and the displaced to present the guarantees for a good return and creating practical local conditions to achieve that. Third official Syrian and Lebanese committees in which Hezbollah is committed that it is ready to participate in them to put a temporal practical plans to start implementing the return on sequential stages.

In the second issue, Hezbollah and his Secretary-General start a new stage of dealing with the internal affairs, it is not a party for just the resistance, for just the resistance and presidency, and for just the resistance, presidency, and politics, it is a party for the people. Socially it biases for the poor, and in the concept of the sponsoring state that is against the liberalism as an approach, culture, and policies it has the left-wing trend and identity, it is ready to raise veto against the main characteristic of the liberal politics, saying no more new taxes, this is anticipated by the people, the experts, intellectuals and elites and those who are committed to the idea of the sponsoring state , who will raise it in front of what was included in the budget of the tax regulations that form burdens that the poor have no ability to bear them. If the Minister of Finance who belongs to the movement of the deprived at the time of the government of the consensus has to submit a budget that has some issues that belong to the era of the Prime Minister Fouad Al-Siniora as a tax for having a portfolio, then the support will come from the partner ally at the mouthpiece of the its Secretary-General, that these taxes will not be recorded on its history and the history of Amal Movement and that the government has to search for new resources to finance the needs of the budget.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

السيد نصرالله… ثابتتان راهنتان: نسقوا مع الحكومة السورية ولا للضرائب

فبراير 13, 2017

ناصر قنديل

– من بين وقفاته الثابتة دفاعاً عن النظام النسبي الذي يحقق الإنصاف أو « هاتوا بديلكم »، وقراءاته الواضحة لمتغيّرات الإدارة الأميركية التي لن تغيّر شيئاً، وقف الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله عند مهمّتين راهنتين واحدة لبنانية إقليمية تتصل بموقع الحزب ومسؤولياته ضمن مفهومه للشراكة في الحرب في سورية، وعنوانها خطة عملية لحل قضية النازخين، والثانية يحدّد فيها الحزب خطه الأحمر المبدئي في السياسات المالية والاجتماعية، وبالتالي في هوية النظام اللبناني، وعنوانها لا ضرائب جديدة.

– في قضية النازحين يتخطى السيد نصرالله الحديث عن فرضيات تستحق الاستكشاف، ويتجاوز اللغة السجالية للرد على خصوم، فوق ما قاله لم يعد لكلام الحكومة والأطراف السياسية اللبنانية عن قضية النازحين، من التحذير من خطر التوطين إلى الحديث عن المأساة الإنسانية، إلا صفة التسوّل والمتاجرة والنفاق السياسي، فالقضية التي يشارك السيد الذي يقولون بثقلها على لبنان واللبنانيين، ممكنة وواجبة الحل بمبادرة لبنانية وفقاً لخريطة طريق عرضها السيد نصرالله ببساطة، تبدأ بالاتصال بالحكومة السورية، من قبل حكومة لبنانية تملك لجان اتصال رسمية مع الإسرائيليين عبر صيغة الهدنة، وترفض إقامة اتصال رسمي مع الحكومة السورية، وهذا ما عاد مقبولاً أن يستمرّ لتستمر المتاجرة المالية والسياسية بالقضية.

– خريطة الطريق تتضمّن مسحاً لأماكن النزوح الرئيسية التي تتشكّل منها كتل النازحين إلى لبنان، و التعاون مع الحكومة السورية لبرمجة ثلاث خطوات ، الأولى تحديد درجات الأمن المحققة فيها لرسم أولوية ما توفرت فيها شروط العودة والتسويات، والثانية تنظيم وفود من هذه المناطق ولجان مشتركة بين المقيمين والنازحين لتقديم الضمانات لعودة كريمة وبلورة شروط محلية عملية لتحقيق ذلك، والثالثة لجان لبنانية سورية رسمية، يلتزم حزب الله بأنه مستعد للمشاركة فيها لوضع خطط زمنية وعملية للبدء بتنفيذ العودة على مراحل متتابعة.

– في المسألة الثانية يفتتح حزب الله وأمينه العام مرحلة جديدة من التعاطي مع الشأن الداخلي، فهو ليس حزباً للمقاومة فقط، ومن ثم للمقاومة والرئاسة، فالمقاومة والرئاسة والسياسة، بل هو حزب الناس ، يأتي بالمعنى الاجتماعي من الانحياز للفقراء ومن مفهوم دولة الرعاية المعادية لليبرالية كمنهج وثقافة وسياسات، هو يساري التوجّه والهوية، جاهز لرفع الفيتو بوجه السمة الأساسية للسياسات الليبرالية، قائلاً لا كبيرة لفرض ضرائب جديدة. وهو ما ينتظر الناس ومعهم الخبراء والمثقفون والنخب الملتزمون بفكرة الدولة الراعية، مَن سيرفعها بوجه ما تضمنته الموازنة من لوائح ضريبية تتشكل من مجموعها أثفالاً مرهقة لا قدرة على الفقراء لتحمل أعبائها، وإذا كانت ضريبة حمل حقيبة المالية على وزيرها المنتمي لحركة المحرومين في زمن حكومة التوافق، أن يقدّم موازنة فيها بعض من مواد تنتمي لحقبة الرئيس فؤاد السنيورة، فإن المعونة تأتية من الحليف الشريك بلسان أمينه العام، بأن هذه الضرائب لن تمرّ وتسجل على تاريخه وتاريخ حركة أمل، وعلى الحكومة أن تبحث عن موارد جديدة لتمويل حاجات الموازنة.

(Visited 504 times, 504 visits today)

Related Videos

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corruption, Lebanon, Nasser Kandil, Reform, War on Syria | Tagged: Amal, Uprooted Syrians |