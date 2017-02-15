Campaign to Impeach Trump Continues

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Stephen Lendman

February 14, 2017 – Calls for his impeachment began pre-inauguration, along with efforts to prevent his ascension to power – shocking stuff, unprecedented in US history.

On February 9, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D. NY) introduced a politicized witch-hunt Resolution of Inquiry – “directing the Department of Justice to provide the House of Representatives with any and all information relevant to an inquiry into President Trump and his associates’ (alleged) conflicts of interest, ethical violations…and (so-called) Russia ties.”

If the Republican controlled House Judiciary Committee doesn’t schedule a resolution markup within 14 legislative days, Nadler indicated he’ll seek a full House vote – unlikely to succeed, or in the Senate if it’s introduced there. Republicans control both houses.

The campaign to delegitimize Trump throughout the campaign and post-election failed. Efforts continue, Nadler’s action the latest initiative he and other Democrats hope will lead to impeachment and removal of Trump from office.

If successful, it’ll be a first in US history. House members impeached Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, both subsequently acquitted by the Senate. Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment and conviction by the body he once served in as a US senator.

“The President, Vice President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.”The Constitution’s Article II, Section 4 states:

Trump hasn’t been in office long enough to charge him with any offense, let alone an impeachable one – other than for continuing US imperial wars in multiple theaters.

No president was ever charged with crimes of war or against humanity. Several instead won Nobel Peace Prizes, Obama the latest, despite months of high crimes before getting the award.

Trump may or may not warrant impeachment. A few weeks in office is way too early to judge him this harshly despite justifiable criticism of what he’s done so far.



The Clinton co-presidency, Bush/Cheney and Obama should have impeached and removed from office for imperial high crimes and other grievous human rights abuses.

The US Army Field Manuel (FM) 27-10 – The Law of Land Warfare, paragraph 498 states any person, military or civilian, who commits a crime under international law warrants punishment.

Paragraph 501 says all high level civilian and military officials in any way involved in crimes against peace are personally responsible for war crimes.

Paragraph 509 denies the defense of superior orders in the commission of a crime. Paragraph 510 denies the defense of an “act of state” to absolve them.

All US officials to the highest civilian and military levels are responsible for high crimes against peace. No one is exempt. None deserve immunity.

Trump may turn out as bad or worse than his predecessors once in office long enough to adequately judge whether he deserves to remain US president or not.

Alternatives to his leadership aren’t encouraging. Both wings of America’s one-party state are hugely corrupted. All US officials in high posts serve privileged interests at the expense of the general welfare.

The issue isn’t Trump. It’s America’s debauched system. It needs replacing with an equitable alternative – waging peace, not war, serving all Americans fairly.

Unrelenting anti-Trump propaganda works. A new poll discussed in a previous article showed registered voters equally divided on whether or not to impeach Trump.

Most respondents surveyed likely don’t realize impeachment is only indictment, not conviction. A two-thirds Senate vote (67 upper house members) is needed to remove a sitting president.

The same percentage is required for impeachment, no easy task in either house. Success in both would make America more of a banana republic than already based on Trump’s record so far.

Though he’s largely continued business as usual, it’s outrageous to consider impeachment this early in his tenure – especially given legitimately impeachable offenses of his predecessors ignored.

On Sunday, Politico reported gambling establishments worldwide are taking bets on whether Trump will remain in office, be impeached and convicted, or resign.

Trump is “big business for the international gambling industry,” said Politico. According to UK oddsmaking giant Ladbrokes PR manager Alex Donohue, “(f)rom a betting perspective, Donald Trump’s presidency has triggered a massive boom for these kinds of markets.”

Admittedly, his first few weeks in office have been a big disappointment, but no surprise.

Still, betting on his impeachment and removal from office is long shot at best, an unlikely prospect.



