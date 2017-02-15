Egyptian parliament calls for Syria’s return to Arab League

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Zen Adra –

The Committee of Arab Affairs at the Egyptian parliament called on the Syrian Arab Republic to restore its seat at the Arab League, describing the current situation as totally ‘unacceptable’.

The Committee states that the strategic ties and mutual struggle shared by both countries make it necessary to positively intervene in the Syrian case.

On the recently-held peace talks in Astana between the Syrian government and opposition, the CAF underlined the need to maintain the country’s institution, unity and sovereignty.

It also put a special emphasis on the fact that only Syrians have the right to decide the future of their country and form of government through democratic and free elections, taking into account the public interest of the country, expressing concerns about what it called ‘attempts to obliterate the Arabic and Islamic character of Syria through the draft constitution laid down by Russia.

Related Videos

/p>

Related articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, al-Sisi, AngloZionist Empire, Anis naqash, Arab League, Axis of Resistance, Egypt, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIL, Israel-USA Relationship, Syria reconciliation, Syrian Army, Trump, USA, War on Syria |