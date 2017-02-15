Stephen Hawking raises funds for Palestinian students

Posted on February 15, 2017 by michaellee2009

One of the most influential scientists of this century, Stephen Hawking, has asked his millions of Facebook followers to donate to a science school in Palestine

Physics students in Palestine have received a massive boost from Professor Stephen Hawking who has asked his 3.8 million Facebook followers to donate to the Palestinian Advanced Physics School, a physics lecture series for West Bank masters students.

In a Facebook post, the famous physicist said “I was pleased to send a greeting to the Palestinian Master students attending the first Palestinian Advanced Physics School last year. The school was greatly appreciated by both the students and the lecturers.

I support the rights of scientists everywhere to freedom of movement, publication and collaboration. In this spirit, I would like to bring up a fundraising project aimed at raising funds to make a second Palestinian Advanced Physics School possible. Please consider making a donation today to support science in Palestine. – SH”

 

