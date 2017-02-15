Stephen Hawking raises funds for Palestinian students
One of the most influential scientists of this century, Stephen Hawking, has asked his millions of Facebook followers to donate to a science school in Palestine
World Bulletin / News Desk
Physics students in Palestine have received a massive boost from Professor Stephen Hawking who has asked his 3.8 million Facebook followers to donate to the Palestinian Advanced Physics School, a physics lecture series for West Bank masters students.
In a Facebook post, the famous physicist said “I was pleased to send a greeting to the Palestinian Master students attending the first Palestinian Advanced Physics School last year. The school was greatly appreciated by both the students and the lecturers.
I support the rights of scientists everywhere to freedom of movement, publication and collaboration. In this spirit, I would like to bring up a fundraising project aimed at raising funds to make a second Palestinian Advanced Physics School possible. Please consider making a donation today to support science in Palestine. – SH”
