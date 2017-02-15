Stephen Hawking raises funds for Palestinian students

World Bulletin / News Desk

Physics students in Palestine have received a massive boost from Professor Stephen Hawking who has asked his 3.8 million Facebook followers to donate to the Palestinian Advanced Physics School, a physics lecture series for West Bank masters students.

In a Facebook post, the famous physicist said “I was pleased to send a greeting to the Palestinian Master students attending the first Palestinian Advanced Physics School last year. The school was greatly appreciated by both the students and the lecturers.