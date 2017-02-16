Israeli Media Highlights Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats: Dimona, Ammonia

Posted on February 16, 2017 by martyrashrakat

February 16, 2017

Zionist Media Highlights Sayyed Nasrallah Speech

As Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah finished delivering his speech, the Israeli media outlets, including the news websites and TV channels, highlighted his striking threats to the Zionist entity.

The Zionist outlets concentrated on Sayyed Nasrallah’s threat to strike Dimona nuclear reactor during any upcoming war and on his eminence assertion that the Resistance can target the Ammonia tanks or ships wherever they are positioned across the occupied Palestinian territories and international waters.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s affirmation that Hezbollah would defeat the Zionist elite troops during the potential wars was also underlined by the Israeli media.

Source: Zionist Media

 

Related Videos

Filed under: Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, IOF, Lebanon, Nasrallah, Netanyahu, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, Zionist entity |

«

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: