Israeli Media Highlights Sayyed Nasrallah’s Threats: Dimona, Ammonia

February 16, 2017

As Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah finished delivering his speech, the Israeli media outlets, including the news websites and TV channels, highlighted his striking threats to the Zionist entity.

The Zionist outlets concentrated on Sayyed Nasrallah’s threat to strike Dimona nuclear reactor during any upcoming war and on his eminence assertion that the Resistance can target the Ammonia tanks or ships wherever they are positioned across the occupied Palestinian territories and international waters.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s affirmation that Hezbollah would defeat the Zionist elite troops during the potential wars was also underlined by the Israeli media.

