Let’s hope so, Tony Blair Could Be Hauled Before the Courts Over the Iraq War

Tony Blair Could Be Hauled Before the Courts Over the Iraq War

Tony Blair could be hauled before the courts over the Iraq War ‘after lawyers working for British troops claim Chilcot Report shows he misled Parliament to justify 2003 invasion’

Chilcot report into 2003 Iraq War criticised Tony Blair for taking Britain into war

It was based on ‘flawed’ intelligence and war was ‘not the last resort’ at the time

Bereaved families of 179 war dead have called him ‘the world’s worst terrorist’

They want to pursue him through the courts and raised £150,000 in two weeks

<img id=”i-1a04ae5c48ebd8fc” src=” http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/02/13/13/0371E208000003E8-4219712-image-m-15_1486991941127.jpg” ; height=”424″ width=”306″ alt=”Message: Last year Tony Blair was emotional as he expressed his sorrow to the families of the 179 British Iraq War dead – but bereaved relatives believe there is evidence that the ex-Prime Minister committed ‘misfeasance in public office'” class=”blkBorder img-share”/> Tony Blair could be hauled before the courts over the Iraq War, the Mail can reveal today. Top barristers working for bereaved relatives of British troops killed in the conflict believe there is evidence that the ex-Prime Minister committed ‘misfeasance in public office’. The legal team has gone through the 2.6million-word, 12-volume Chilcot Report into the controversial conflict with a fine-tooth comb for the past six months. They now conclude that there is a strong case Mr Blair misled Parliament to justify the disastrous 2003 invasion, which cost the lives of 179 UK servicemen and women. The families’ legal team is seeking to build a civil case against him and other Whitehall officials. It was funded with the help of generous Daily Mail readers who raised £150,000 in just two weeks in a bid to bring them to justice. More than 5,000 members of the public dipped into their pockets to help the cause

