The Obvious Safe Zone for Displaced Syrians is israeli Claimed Golan

That’s right readers! It’s the elephant in the room no one wants to talk about!

It would be the most efficient, cost effective and best for the Syrian people. It is already a safe zone- UN peacekeepers are in the area and more can be deployed. Therefore displaced Syrians can be moved within Syria’s territory, back to Golan and quite easily be resettled. The land is rich. Fertile soil. Water and natural resources are abundant. No burden for the EU. Canada. The US.

The international community does NOT recognize Israel’s claim on Syria’s territorial land. Therefore the land claimed by Israel is Syrian territory! For the Syrian people!

Israel has no legal/lawful claim to the land. It is Syrian territory.

Refugee problem solved.

It’s as easy as that Donald Trump!

Netanyahu asks Trump to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights WASHINGTON – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war. Most of the world considers the Golan, a high plateau between northeastern Israel and southwestern Syria, to be occupied by Israel, which annexed the territory in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally.

Don’t do it Mr Trump-