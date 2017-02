Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

RSFP



More than 5,000 rounds of depleted uranium (DU) ammunition were used in two attacks on Islamic State oil tankers in eastern Syria, the US military has confirmed. ~/~ More specifically, A-10 ground attack aircraft used armor-piercing DU rounds for their 30mm rotating cannons. ~/~ The US-led coalition previously pledged it would not use the controversial ordnance. ~/~ RT’s Gayane Chichakyan talks on the issue.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: USA, War Crimes and Criminals, War on Syria |