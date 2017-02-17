Syria: Another failed FSA propaganda stunt

Asaad Hanna, a political officer for the Free Syrian Army, recently posted an image of a young girl on Twitter, claiming that she had been imprisoned 3 years ago in Syria, and has still not been released.

View image on Twitter Follow Asaad Hanna ✔@AsaadHannaa This little girl still in #Assad prisons since more than 3 years Firstly, the girl in the image appears to be around 4-7 years old. Therefore, based on Asaad Hanna’s Tweet, she was imprisoned when she was 1-4 years old. If true, this would be the first report, even considering unverified reports, of a child of such young age being imprisoned in Syria.

The reason of her imprisoning is also ambiguous. For propaganda purposes, it is typically alleged that the majority of current inmates in Syrian prions were detained for opposing the government/peacefully protesting.

However, in 2014 (the year of her apparent imprisoning), there weren’t any protests occurring in Syria. Protests began in Syria in March 2011, and by mid-2012, the country was engulfed in a full-scale civil war. Therefore, it seems there is no logical explanation as to why she would imprisoned.

Attempts by members and supporters of the armed opposition to portray the Syrian authorities in a negative light are expected, but this is a particularly poor effort, as there is not only no proof, but the entire story is baseless, and doesn’t conform to the principles of logic.

