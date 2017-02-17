Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestine

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(09 – 15 February 2016)

A Palestinian Civilian succumbed to his wounds in the West Bank

Four Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 2 journalists, in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to target Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea.

Israeli forces continued to target the Gaza Strip border areas, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces conducted 60 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and one limited incursion in the northern Gaza Strip.

51 civilians, including 4 children, were arrested in the West Bank.

9 of them were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued their efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Settlers took over a room, store and yard in Silwan village.

3 houses and sheep barn were destroyed in al-‘Issawiya village, while a civilian was forced to self-demolish a store in Silwan.

Two under-construction houses, part of an inhabited house and shop were levelled in Hezma village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

9 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a girl, were arrested at military checkpoints.

Israeli forces arrested Director of Tika Agency at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (09 – 15 February 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, A Palestinian civilian succumbed to his wounded while Israeli forces wounded 4 others, including 2 journalists, in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and open fire at farmers in the border areas.

In the West Bank, On 10 February 2017, the family of Mohammed ‘Amer Jallad (23) from Tulkarm received the news of his death in Belinison Hospital in Petah Tikva in Israel after succumbing to his wounds. According to PCHR’s investigations, on 09 November 2016, Israeli soldiers who were patrolling in the streets of Howarah village, south of Nablus, opened fire at the aforementioned civilian. As a result, he was hit with a bullet to the back and another to the right hand. The Israeli forces claimed that Jallad attempted to stab an Israeli soldier before being shot. After Jallad was wounded and arrested, he stayed in Belinison Hospital in Petah Tikva until he died.

On the same day noon, Nidal Ishtaya (48), a photojournalist in the Xinhua – China News Agency, and Ayman al-Nobani (32), a reporter in the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), were both wounded while covering the weekly protest in Kafr Qodoum, northeast of Qalqilya.

On the same day afternoon, Israeli forces wounded two Palestinian civilians from Madma village, south of Nablus when a number of civilians hurried to rescue volunteer journalist in B’Tselem Center, Ahmed Ziyadah (26). The latter was arrested and beaten up by the Israeli soldiers when he was taking photos of the lands seized and planted with grapes.by settlers, south of his village.

In the Gaza Strip, in the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, on 12 February 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats and chased them. The shooting recurred on 14 February 2017, but neither causalities nor damages were reported.

On the same day, the Israeli gunboats opened fire at the fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore, south of the Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor damages were reported.

In the context of targeting border areas, on 15 February 2017, Israeli forces sporadically opened fire at the border area, north of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor damages were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 60 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 51 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children. Nine of them were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces carried out a limited incursion into the northern side of the Agricultural School, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, and levelled lands.

Efforts to create Jewish majority

In the context of house demolitions and notices, On 12 February 2017, the family of ‘Amamr Qara’in self-demolish their store in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, implementing the Israeli Municipality’s decision and avoiding to pay financial fines. The 12-square-meter store was built of bricks and cardboard sheets two years ago

On 14 February 2017, the Israeli authorities demolished a house in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, belonging to the family of Saleh Turk. The house used to shelter a family of 11 members, including 6 children.

On the Same say, the Israeli authorities demolished an under-construction house comprised of two apartments in al-‘Issawiyah village as well belonging to Hasan Yasin Mustafa in addition to a sheep barn in the same area. The demolition was under the pretext of building without a license.

On 15 February 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with Israeli Municipality crews and bulldozers moved into the area adjacent to the annexation wall, which separates Hezma village from Jerusalem. The Israeli bulldozers immediately demolished two under-construction houses, part of an inhabited house and a shop under the pretext of building without a license.

In the same context, the Israeli municipality handed 17 families in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, administrative and judicial house demolition notices and orders. Those houses are located in the neighbourhoods of al-Bustan, ‘Ein al-Lozah and Wadi Helweh. Those families were identified as al-Roweidi, al-Qadi, al-Shaloudi, al-‘Abasi, Hamdan and Qara’in, and their members are around 120, most of whom were children and women.

In the context of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 10 February 2017, Israeli settlers seized an uninhabited estate in Wadi Helweh neighbourhood in Silwan village. The estate is comprised of a residential room, store and yard.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 09 February 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir al-‘Asal village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nafeth Rasmi al-Shawamrah (34) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Kamel Eqtil and then arrested his son Jaser (26). Following that, the Israeli soldiers raided and searched a house belonging to Montaser Abdul Majid Shadeed (27) and arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Mazare’i al-Nubani village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Odah Ahmed ‘Odah al-Qadi (50) and Mustafa ‘Oudah Ahmed al-Qadi (16) and then arrested them.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli forces moved into Beta village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sadeq Nasser ‘Ouaidah (19), who carried out a stab attack in Petah Tikva, and questioned the family members, but no arrests were reported. The Israeli forces also raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hamzah Abdul Raouf al-Jaghoub (19) and Adham Lutfi Ghazi (19), Sadeq’s friends, and then arrested them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ethna, al-Samou’a and al-Koum villages in Hebron.

Friday, 10 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Oasrin village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Samer Rawhi ‘Adili (28), confiscated his car and then arrested him. They claimed that Samer transferred Sadeq ‘Ouaidah, who carried out a stab attack in Petah Tikva, by his car to ‘Azzoun Etmah village, southeast of Qalqiliyah. It should be noted that Palestinian workers, who did not obtaine work permits in Israel, usually cross the abovementioned village to their work places in Israel.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saleem Suleiman Mohammed al-‘Akah (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into N’ilin village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to former prisoner Morad Reda Mohammed Hamdiah (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:15, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun Etmah village, southeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 8 civilians (PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians). The Israeli forces claimed that the arrested civilians transfer by their own cars the Palestinian workers, who did not obtain work permits in Israel. They were arrested after a Palestinian young man carried out a stab attack in Petah Tikva a day before.

At approximately 14:00, the family of Mohammed ‘Amer Thabet Ibrahim Jallad (23) from Tulkarm were informed of his death in Belinison Hospital in Petah Tikva in Israel. Mohammed was arrested after being wounded by Israeli soldiers.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 08:15 on Wednesday, 09 November 2016, one of the Israeli soldiers, who were patrolling the main street in Howrah village, south of Nablus, opened fire at Mohammed Jallad. As a result, he was hit with a bullet to the back, causing laceration, and another to the waist as his intestines came out of his waist. He was also hit with a bullet to the right hand, cutting the main hand artery according to the PRCS officer, who offered him first aid before a Magen David Adom’s (MDA) ambulance arrived and took him to an unknown destination. The Israeli forces claimed that Jallad attempted to stab an Israeli soldier before the latter shoot him. It was later found out that the abovementioned civilian had a sebaceous cyst in the lymph glands and was receiving medical treatment in the Hospital of al-Najah National University in Nablus. He was on his way to the abovementioned hospital to complete his medical treatment. After Jallad was wounded and arrested, he stayed in Belinison Hospital in Petah Tikva until he was announced dead.

At approximately 14:30, Israeli forces moved into Fahmah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Moneer Khamis al-Batran (30). At approximately 15:30, they withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

In the evening, Israeli forces injured 2 Palestinian civilians from Madama, south of Nablus. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 17:00, journalist Ahmed Abdul Ghani Salim Ziyadah (26) from Madama, south of Nablus, was taking photos of the lands seized and planted with vineyards by Israeli settlers, south of his village. The Israeli soldiers from “Yitzhar” settlement moved into the area and stopped him as three soldiers heavily beat and kicked his head though Ahmed showed them his press card in addition to his volunteer card in the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories B’Tselem. They then arrested him and handcuffed him while he was lying on the ground. Ahmed’s brothers and residents of the village heard the news, so they rushed to the place to save him. His brother Mahmoud (25) was the first to arrive, and when he attempted to approach him, the soldiers drove him out. When he was moving back, a soldier fired a metal bullet directly to his left foot, wounding his knee. A civilian car took him to nearby Burin village, from which he was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. Following that, the Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters at the crowd to force them to leave the area. As a result, Mohammed Na’im Mohammed Nassar (35) was hit with a tear gas canister to the head after which he was as well transferred to Rafidia Hospital. The Israeli forces then arrested the abovementioned journalist and took him to an unknown destination.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta and Sa’ir villages in Hebron; Dura al-Qare’i village, north of Ramallah.

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Note : During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, Bani Na’im, Deir al-‘asal and Deir Samet villages in Hebron; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyah; Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit and Kuber village, north of Ramallah.

Sunday, 12 February 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in al-Karmel neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Haitham Jamil ‘Awad (30) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qusai Mohammed Kamel Abu Maria (14) and then arrested him. At the meantime, anther Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Arafat ‘Essa al-Za’aqiq, whose son ‘Arafat was killed on 27 November 2015 by the Israeli forces in Abu al-Tawq area, east of the village. They claimed that ‘Arafat carried out a run-over attack against the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers took the family members outside the house to search it. They also raided a house belonging to the ‘Arafat’s uncles: Mohammed, Ghazi and Bashar and took the names of their family members and phone numbers in addition to taking photos of them. However, no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 09:10, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Omer Ahmed Abdullah Saleem (20), Osama Ahmed Abdullah Saleem (19) and Laith Rabi Ahmed Rabi (20).

At approximately 23:00, Israeli gunboats opened fire at a Palestinian fishing boats sailing off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor damages were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Ourta village, southeast of Nablus; Betunia village, west of Ramallah and Beit Awa and al-Mawreq villages in Hebron.

Monday, 13 February 2017

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Khalid ‘Ali Mustafa Suwailem (23) and his cousin ‘Esam ‘Ali Salah Suwailem (21) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Emad Hamdi Abu Khalaf (25), Yusuf Khairi Abu Suneinah (23) and then arrested them.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Bit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee for fear of their lives, but neither casualties nor material damages were reported.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jaftalak village, north of Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mustafa Bani ‘Oudah (37) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and Yatta villages in Hebron and Howarah village in Nablus.

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shayoukh village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahim Abdul Jawad Halaiqah (55) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer and al-Thaheriyah villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camps in Hebron.

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shajenah Valley village, east of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Noor Ahmed al-Bastanji (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They patrolled in the streets and deployed in the area. They then raided and searched 4 houses belonging to Feras Mahmoud Shehadah (20), Zaid ‘Ali abdul Hafez Edwan (22), Nedal Safwan Mansour Saleem (15) and Hamed Jamal Abu Haniah (19).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child. The arrested civilians were identified as Raed Mohammed Mahmoud Ekhleil (4), who was injured by the Israeli forces to the pelvis two months ago and is not able to move; Mohammed Ghazi Essa Za’aqiq (20) and Mohammed Mahmoud Abdullah ‘Awad (16).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bil’in village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Waqqas Hasan Mansour (14) and then arrested him. They also raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Malek Radi Yaseen (19) and then handed his family a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Emrish village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Ibrahim Shaheen (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Faqou’ah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested teacher Abdullah ‘Ali Enkhaili (28).

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer ‘Ein village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to former prisoner Rami Rebhi al-Barghuthi (35) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:50, Israeli forces stationed in the military watchtowers, north of al-Zera’ah School, north of Beit Hanoun village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. As a result, the farmers and shepherds were panicked, so they left the area for fear of their lives.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafer Ne’mah and N’ilin villages, west of Ramallah ; Beta village, southeast of Nablus.

Use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrations protesting settlement activities and the construction of the annexation wall

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 10 February 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a peaceful protest in the eastern Mosque in Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, and then headed to the eastern entrance of the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, Nedal Shafiq Taher Ehstiyah (48), journalist at Xinhua Chinese News Agency, sustained a metal bullet wound to the left foot as he was directly shot while covering the protest along with a group of journalists. He was transferred to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. Moreover, Ayman Amin al-Nubani (32), a reporter at Wafa News Agency, was hit with a metal bullet to the right shoulder and received medical treatment at the spot.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized demonstrations in Bil’in and Nil’in villages, west of Ramallah and al-Nabi Saleh, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, protesting against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested

