Trump Declares: CNN, NYT, CBS, ABC And NBC Are “The Enemy of The American People”

By Tyler Durden
Global Research, February 19, 2017
ZeroHedge 17 February 2017
If you thought yesterday’s press conference was “ranting and raving”, it appears President Trump just turned the anti-’Fake news’-media amplifier up to ’11′, declaring  CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS , The New York Times (yet not The Washington Post) as “enemies of the American people”.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!

1:48 AM – 18 Feb 2017

 

Incidentally, this was the second tweet, after Trump removed the first version one, which some thought was deleted as it was just a little too “aggressive” but as it turned out, simply ommitted ABC and CBS.

Which begs the question, if the “media” is the enemy, what does that make its corporate owners?

As a reminder, Trump and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon have both referred to the media as the “opposition party.”

“The mainstream media has not fired or terminated anyone associated with following our campaign,” Mr. Bannon said. “Look at the Twitter feeds of those people: they were outright activists of the Clinton campaign.” (He did not name specific reporters or editors.) ”That’s why you have no power,” Mr. Bannon added. “You were humiliated.”

“You’re the opposition party,” Mr. Bannon said. “Not the Democratic Party. You’re the opposition party. The media’s the opposition party.”

And here was Trump yesterday.

Washington Examiner

@dcexaminer

Trump: I’m changing CNN from “fake news” to “very fake news.”

10:46 PM – 16 Feb 2017

The media – which according to the president is now America’s enemy – had reactions, ranging from the shocked, to the defensive, to the conciliatory, to the bemused.

Joe Scarborough

@JoeNBC

Only a FAKE PRESIDENT would declare the First Amendment to be the enemy of the American people. https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/832708293516632065 

2:26 AM – 18 Feb 2017

Chuck Todd

@chucktodd

I would hope that our leaders would never believe that any American desires to make another American an enemy. Let’s dial it back.

1:34 AM – 18 Feb 2017

Ryan Lizza

@RyanLizza

I was on the fence about this, but how can journalists go to WHCA dinner and toast somebody who has branded them an “enemy” of the state?

2:36 AM – 18 Feb 2017

 

View image on Twitter

Jim Acosta

@Acosta

Trump attacks so-called “fake news” media and then deletes tweet. And here I thought we made progress yesterday. Sad.

1:44 AM – 18 Feb 2017

 

David Frum

@davidfrum

An American president sworn to defend the Constitution wrote those words https://twitter.com/davidfrum/status/832704852731981824 

1:35 AM – 18 Feb 2017

 

Beau Willimon

@BeauWillimon

Written courtesy of Moscow. They sent to @realDonaldTrump this morning but it took a few hours to translate. https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/832708293516632065 

1:54 AM – 18 Feb 2017

Burgess Everett

@burgessev

They are on recess and for the first time in weeks out of our sight line https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/832709713850679297 

1:54 AM – 18 Feb 2017

 

John Schindler

@20committee

Let’s be clear: “Enemy of the people” (враг народа) is pure Bolshevism. Trump is citing core Chekist slogans now.https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/832708293516632065 

1:57 AM – 18 Feb 2017

Shawn Reynolds

@ShawnWTVM9

Journalists, our commitment to our craft and careers just became vital. Keep fighting the good fight.

2:11 AM – 18 Feb 2017 · Atlanta, GA

 

Mark S. Getzfred

@marknyt

This is how muzzling starts: not with a boot, but with the fear of one that runs so deep that you muzzle yourself. https://nyti.ms/2lraqLu 

1:02 AM – 18 Feb 2017
Rick Casey, the host of a weekly public affairs program on a small television station in Texas, recently fashioned a stinging commentary on remarks by Representative Lamar Smith that was pulled shortly before it was to air. The station later reversed itself.

In Trump Era, Censorship May Start in the Newsroom

A misfire at a PBS station showed how Trump administration attempts to intimidate the press could work, and how those attempts could be thwarted.

nytimes.com

Marc Burleigh

@marcburleigh

Chilling stuff from so-called “leader of the free world”.

I used to see this sort of comment from regime when in Tehran. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/832708293516632065 

2:28 AM – 18 Feb 2017

 

Mike Signorile

@MSignorile

Donald Trump calls the press ‘the enemy of the American people’ http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald-trump-media-tweet_us_58a76de7e4b037d17d27cab9?ncid=engmodushpmg00000004  via @HuffPostPol

Mike Signorile

@MSignorile

He’s lashing out because he knows it’s coming closer and closer. This is actually raw fear.

3:15 AM – 18 Feb 2017

The original source of this article is ZeroHedge
Copyright © Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge, 2017
