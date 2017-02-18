Trump does something right! Very good press conference today

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 16, 2017

After a few rather disappointing days, Trump today seem to rebound. He had a press conference which I would qualify as very successful. The best thing about this was that Trump FINALLY directly attacked the media, especially CNN. Hopefully, this will be just the first step in an always possible counter-offensive. Tomorrow he will be in Melbourne, FL, just south of were I live. I will be watching that with interest.

Here is his press conference:

