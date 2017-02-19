Big Bad Russia vs Poor Little NATO: A Disinformation Primer (VIDEO)

Posted on February 19, 2017 by michaellee2009

NATO officials make it sound like Russia has encircled the globe with military bases. Welcome to our upside down garbage-world!

Everyone feels bad for NATO and its Napoleon complex.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has even rolled out the red carpet for NATO. Poor little guy just needs some encouragement and positive reinforcement. Don’t mind the S-400s. Make yourself at home!

But apparently Washington’s “defensive alliance” demands pity and sympathy from the entire world. After all, look at how Russia rudely placed its country right next to all of NATO’s defensive military outposts.

Big bad Russia is being so mean to little ol’ NATO

