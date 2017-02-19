Yes, Trump is Dangerous, But the Unelected DeepState Trying to Overthrow Him Is Far Worse

Yes, Trump is Dangerous, But the Unelected Deep State Trying to Overthrow Him Is Far Worse

There is a proverbial shit storm brewing in Washington D.C. right now and it is separate from the one created by President Donald Trump. Since Trump took office, his executive orders have enraged Americans from coast to coast. While some of them were beneficial like ending the US involvement in TPP, others, like the travel ban, have caused unnecessary turmoil for innocent people. However, all those orders were conducted in the open and for all Americans to see — unlike the soft coup being carried out against Trump in secret by the deep state.

As Jay Syrmopolous pointed out last week, giving a clear admission of a soft coup in progress, John Schindler, a former professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College, who spent nearly a decade with the super-secret National Security Agency as an intelligence analyst and counterintelligence officer — and who still maintains deep connections to the intelligence community — readily admitted that senior elements of the intelligence community (IC) are engaging in treason against Trump.

While there is no textbook definition of what the deep state is, Glenn Greenwald recently summed it up perfectly, when he said the deep state, generally refers to the agencies in Washington that are permanent power factions. They stay and exercise power even as presidents who are elected come and go. They typically exercise their power in secret, in the dark, and so they’re barely subject to democratic accountability, if they’re subject to it at all. It’s agencies like the CIA, the NSA and the other intelligence agencies, that are essentially designed to disseminate disinformation and deceit and propaganda, and have a long history of doing not only that, but also have a long history of the world’s worst war crimes, atrocities and death squads.

It is important to note that pointing out the deep state attacking Trump, does not make someone ‘pro-Trump.’ For decades, the behind the scenes government has used this two-party system to create divide we see right now and use it to foster distraction to make society think there is a chance they can affect change.

As we are seeing right now, those who challenge the status quo (even if that challenge is idiotic, bigoted, and tyrannical) will find themselves on the receiving end of the shadow government’s ominous power. Sadly, because Trump is such a divisive and outspoken president, people are welcoming the unelected and secret power structure exerting their influence over the democratic process — overtly.

No matter how much you hate Donald Trump, the idea of a secret and unelected government forcing change without the public’s consent behind the scenes should shock the conscience. However, Trump’s public opposition is dangerously embracing this soft coup — in spite of the fact they ostensibly espouse the democratic process.

In a recent interview with Democracy Now, co-founder of The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald explained why this support of the deep state is misled and outright ominous.