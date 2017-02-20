Hungary: Orban declares war on George Soros

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Following Russian president Vladimir Putin move, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, a pro-Israel anti-Muslim bigot has banned Hungarian-US Jewish multibillionaire George Soros, Open Society Foundations aka Color Revolutions for Israel.

George Soros funded the so-called Green Revolution in Iran to stop Ahmadinejad’s re-election. He was also behind the colored revolutions in Ukraine, Lebanon, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Sudan, Macedonia, etc.

George Soros is financially connected to US president Donald Trump via latter’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Soros provided US$259 million line of credit to Kushner’s new real state venture Cadre. George Soro who put his ‘Jewish eggs’ in Hillary Clinton’s basket last year – had called Donald Trump, Dictator.

Many Hungarian don’t know that Soros Foundation groomed young Viktor Orban. On January 30, 2017, Daniel McLaughlin claimed at Jewish-owned The Irish Times: “Orban received a Soros Foundation scholarship to study at Oxford University in 1989, before he returned to Hungary and entered parliament after the collapse of communism.”

McLaughlin also claimed that Soros Foundation helped Orban’s Alliance of Young Democrats – known as Fidesz – with photocopiers and other essentials as it campaigned for free elections. It seems once Orban got power, he couldn’t hide his inner Jewish hatred and turned table on his benefactor.

“The new state that we are building in Hungary today is not a liberal state,” Orban declared in 2014, a year before fencing off the borders to block Muslim refugees and nonwhite migrants whom he considers a threat to Europe’s security and identity. “I don’t think our European Union membership precludes us from building an illiberal new state based on national foundations.”

Anti-Muslim and anti-Black pro-Trump groups have accused Soros Foundation being the key instigator behind the Black Lives Matter movement and Women’s March on Washington, while critics in Europe – including Orban – accuse him of fuelling the refugee crisis to weaken White Christian nation states.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump are Birds of a Feather.

Viktor Orban is viewed as a hero by Europe’s anti-Muslim White and Jewish supremacist groups for refusing to admit Syrian Muslim refugees. Orban has built a fence to keep refugees out. However, in order to attract Iranian investment, he paid a visit to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei in December 2015 in Tehran.

Strangely, Gabor Vona, leader of country’s opposition party Jobbik is not anti-Muslim. In fact he wants a Christian-Muslim alliance against the Organized Jewry. Last year, Jobbik party’s antisemite leader Csanad Szegedi found out his family’s Jewish roots. He is now planning to immigrate to the Zionist entity.

Ottoman Muslims ruled Kingdom of Hungary for over 150 years (1541-1699). But didn’t compel native Christians to convert to Islam. Muslim population of Hungary is less than 4,000 – half of which is local converts.

Hungary is home to largest Jewish population (50,000) in East Central Europe.

